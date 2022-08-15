 Briefcase: Lovelace names new physicians - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Lovelace names new physicians

Lovelace Medical Group has hired two new physicians.

Khadija Mamsa, a board-certified internal medicine physician, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group. Mamsa earned her bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery at Karachi Medical and Dental College in Karachi, Pakistan. She completed her internal medicine residencies at New York Medical College and Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan. She is a member of the American College of Physicians. Mamsa is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 4420 Irving NW.

Dennis Hurtado, a board-certified family medicine physician, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group Primary Care. Hurtado completed his bachelor’s at Florida State University, and earned his doctorate from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham Family Medicine Residency Program. Hurtado is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Practice and the New Mexico Medical Society. His clinical experience includes managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and allergies, as well as providing preventive care. Hurtado is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 4420 Irving NW.

