State Police investigating in-custody death in Santa Fe

A woman died Saturday night in Santa Fe when she apparently shot herself as police shot her with stun guns.

Melanie Garcia, 36, died at the scene, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police, which is investigating Garcia’s death.

The agency said that Santa Fe police were called to a home at 1098 Willow Way at about 8:50 p.m. to remove Garcia from the residence, according to the news release.

Garcia wasn’t at the home when officers arrived, but she later returned with a firearm, according to the news release. State Police said the officers gave her commands to drop the weapon and the officers then shot at her with stun guns, which is when she shot herself.