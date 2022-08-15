Prep Football Preview Class 4A, 3A, 2A, 8-Man: ABQ Academy poised for a possible deep run in 4A

Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season is only a few days away, and the Journal today begins a series of preview stories leading into opening night with a look at Class 4A, 3A, 2A plus 8-Man.

Class 4A

There seems to be a consensus on two things — defending champion Lovington should be favored, and also that there are perhaps as many as eight or nine teams that could eventually make noise in November.

“There’s going to be a lot of close games and I think it’ll be a really competitive season,” Moriarty coach Gabe Romero said.

The Wildcats top the list. But there are some quality groups that are equally confident, including Bloomfield, Moriarty and Silver, and definitely Albuquerque Academy. The preseason MaxPreps.com rankings have the Chargers rated No. 2 behind Lovington.

The Wildcats beat Ruidoso in last year’s 4A final.

“It’s funny, the next day, I got up in the morning, and my wife asked me, ‘Do you think you can take a breath of fresh air?’ I said, ‘No, I’m even more hungry to try and win another one,’ ” Lovington coach Anthony Gonzales said with a laugh. “That’s the mentality our kids have taken.”

Senior quarterback Ashton Aranda is among the offensive starters returning for the Wildcats. Two freshmen last year, tailback Ondalis Cardeñas and slot Alec Holguin, both were contributors last year. Defensive tackle Brennen Garcia has already been invited to participate in a Blue-Grey All-American Bowl later this year, Gonzales said.

Lovington is in a new district that now features Portales, Bernalillo — and Academy. The Chargers have a Week 10 road game in Lovington.

Academy returns 13 starters, including a dynamic offensive trio in quarterback A.J. Rivera, power running back Cole Conway and receiver Kellan Gehres. The defense is led by outstanding junior Brody Whitaker who is switching to linebacker this fall.

“We feel really good about this group,” Academy coach Shaun Gehres said. “I think we can win a state championship, but I don’t want our team to get ahead of itself.”

Bloomfield and Silver are two teams where expectations are also high.

The Bobcats, a state semifinalist last year, bring back solid QB Ryan Sharpe a couple of veteran receivers in Drew Perez and George Rascon. This is a big football team with plenty of experience and a high-scoring offense.

“It’s a lightning-bolt crew,” Bloomfield coach Mike Kovacs said. “They can light it up instantly. I’m actually very excited about our chances. I think we have the players and the pieces in place to make a deep run.”

In Silver City, the Colts, who lost in the quarterfinals to Lovington, have a star running back in junior Aiden Granado, who gained over 1,600 yards last season. Silver also figures to be very stingy defensively, coach Jerome Ortiz said.

“All roads, I think, still are going to lead to Lovington,” Ortiz said.

Moriarty was also a state semifinalist last year, and its run-heavy, physical style continues to serve the Pintos well. Erik Grey Wolf, a senior, and Matthew Romero are among the solid running backs returning in that Moriarty backfield.

Other solid teams in 4A could and should include Taos, St. Pius, Bernalillo and Valencia.

The Spartans are an interesting story; they’ve qualified for the playoffs in the last three full seasons, and were loaded in that COVID-erased season of 2020. Bernalillo must solve this major issue: the Spartans lost five games a year ago in which their excellent defense didn’t surrender more than 14 points. So getting into the red zone and cashing in is of vital importance to Bernalillo, which has 17 seniors returning, including QB Jacob Pino and David Llanez, who leads a three-headed rushing attack.

“We set expectations, and those are that we want to take care of business in the preseason and compete for a district title and the playoffs,” Spartans coach John Cobos said.

Valencia was a playoff team last year and reached the quarterfinals. The Jaguars have a solid set of skill-position athletes to challenge the likes of Silver and St. Pius in a newly-formed district that also includes Grants.

Up north, Taos will not have any home games this year as the school gets a new turf. The Tigers will play home games at nearby Questa. But expectations are that Taos will be in the mix.

On the West Side, St. Pius, a 3 seed in last year’s playoffs that was upset by Ruidoso in the quarterfinals, will be slightly less experienced this season, but “I really like our group that we have,” coach Dave Montoya said, adding that the Sartans are very athletic. QB Alejandro Sapien returns, and three-year receiver Chris Coash is a versatile target.

Also in 4A, Portales, young last season en route to 2-8, should be much improved, and Aztec could perhaps give Bloomfield a push in that district.

Class 3A

Defending state champion Robertson brings back 20 starters, but the Cardinals’ MVP, quarterback Matthew Gonzales, is not one of them, and he was 3A’s most electrifying player.

Ace Gonzalez, the son of head coach Leroy Gonzalez, is moving into the QB spot. He was playing center last season.

Twins, Jesse James Gonzales (RB) and Nathaniel Gonzales (WR), are both sophomores who played key roles as ninth-graders in Robertson’s 2021 championship season.

“Everyone wants to knock you off,” coach Gonzalez said. “I think the target is on our back.”

There could be any number of other contenders in 3A, including St. Michael’s (which fell in the state final to the Cardinals), plus Socorro, Ruidoso, West Las Vegas, Raton, New Mexico Military Institute, Cobre and Hope Christian.

“Walking off the field after that championship game left a hunger in them,” Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez said. His team returns nine overall starters, and St. Mike’s, he said, has a more solidified offensive line and more depth at the skill positions than it did last season. A strong defensive line should be an additional bonus, Fernandez said.

The Robertson/St. Mike’s district also includes West Las Vegas and Raton. And that district comprised four of the top six seeds in the 3A playoffs last November, led by No. 1 seed Raton.

The Tigers’ Cayden Walton, a 5-9, 180-pound senior, is one of the state’s top returning running backs. He went for 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. But Raton has some holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball, coach Tory Giacomo said. The defense remains stout.

West Las Vegas’ C.J. Perea already has a year under his belt as a starting quarterback, and he leads the Dons, who are relatively young with a nucleus of sophomores.

Although Socorro coach Damien Ocampo believes he has one of the best teams in 3A, “the jury is still out on us.” The Warriors have had to overhaul their offensive line, but do return senior quarterback Marcus Armijo, who is an excellent athlete, Ocampo said.

The other Warriors, Ruidoso, were in the 4A state championship game last year, and their presence in 3A is sure to be impactful. Ruidoso graduated 18 seniors; among the top returners are QB Cooper Pritchett and 6-6, 250-pound tight end/defensive end Dalton Trapp, who already has some Division II offers and is being watched by UNM and New Mexico State, coach Kief Johnson said.

Ruidoso used to be one of the smallest 4A schools; now the Warriors are one of the largest in 3A.

Hope coach Fernando Salinas has 13 starters returning, including most of their skill-position athletes. That includes QB Brent Miller, converted from running back. Other key pieces for the Huskies include center Jacob Baca, guard/nose tackle Zach Lapierre and running back Cade Johnston.

“We’ve got enough people in the right positions that can help us get over the hump,” Salinas said. His team lost to Raton in the state quarterfinals.

Class 2A

Eunice is chasing a fifth straight blue trophy — in a full season. Cardinals coach Greg Jackson likes to think his team would have been the state champ in the fall of 2020 had that season played out as planned.

The Cards graduated 18 seniors off the team that beat Jal 28-15 in the state final last season.

“It’s been a reload year,” Jackson said. “We’ll reload on the fly with these young kids, and we’ll have some inexperience, but we have a lot of athletes.”

Top returners in Eunice include junior all-state receiver Ashton Thompson who caught 12 touchdowns, and senior all-state middle linebacker Brandon Trevino.

Rival Jal is perhaps best poised to interrupt the Eunice title chain. The Panthers bring back their two leading rushers in quarterback Alexavier Carreon and tailback Jacob Lujan. Those two combined to rush for more than 3,200 yards and 52 TDs last season.

The Panthers return a bulk of their starting lineup.

“We have an exciting opportunity to take a step forward, even from where we were last year,” Jal coach Dusty Giles said.

8-Man/6-Man

Legacy Academy in Albuquerque is the metro’s newest football-playing school; the 8-Man Silverbacks will host home games at Menaul this fall.

Legacy is being coached by former Lobo QB Bryan Clampitt, the second ex-Lobo to be joining the metro coaching ranks this season, along with Landrick Brody at West Mesa.

Legacy Academy has nearly 30 athletes in the program, Clampitt said; most do not have any football experience.

“They’ve come a long way,” he said. “I think we’ll put together a solid team.”

The program opener is daunting, as the Silverbacks travel to Melrose, last year’s 8-Man state runner-up to Tatum.

Menaul is coming off a 5-3 season for longtime coach Josh Baca, and the Panthers had no seniors last season. “We’re a little further ahead than where we normally are,” Baca said. Top returners include RB/DE Garrett Lerch and QB/LB Anthony Jones.

Gateway Christian out of Roswell is the defending 6-Man state champ.