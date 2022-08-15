New Mexico United goes up 2-0, holds on for draw in LA

A tale of two halves? New Mexico United’s Sunday visit to Los Angeles certainly qualified.

After out-muscling LA Galaxy II in the first half and claiming a 2-0 lead, United was outrun for a portion of the second half and ended up leaving Dignity Health Sports Park with a 2-2 draw.

Both teams had golden opportunities to net a third goal during a wild final 10 minutes, but neither was able to finish. United goalkeeper Ford Parker and his LA counterpart, Richard Sanchez, came up with key late stops to keep the score even.

New Mexico coach Zach Prince’s main regret was not cashing in a third goal when his team had control of the contest.

“I thought we created enough chances to win the game,” Prince said in a postgame phone interview. “We’re disappointed in that respect. I felt like we needed to go up 3-0 when we had the chance and things would have been a lot less complicated. Once it went 2-1, it was a battle.”

Romario Williams cashed in his first goal since signing with New Mexico at midseason. Williams banged in a shot from the left side of the LA box in the 24th minute on a drop pass from Chris Wehan to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

“You’re starting to see Romario’s quality now,” Prince said. “I thought he was excellent tonight.”

New Mexico, which used heavy pressure in the offensive zone to disrupt Galaxy II’s possession-oriented attack, had several good scoring chances before halftime and finally made it 2-0 when Cristian Nava’s cross from the right wing deflected off defender Owen Lambe for an own goal in the 42nd minute.

United continued to press early in the second half, creating several chances to score a third goal. But Los Dos eventually began to find cracks in New Mexico’s pressure and capitalized.

Adrian Gonzalez worked himself open on the right end line and sent a cross to an open Cameron Dunbar, who headed it home in the 62nd minute.

Seven minutes later, Jonathan Perez came open in the middle of the field and fired a 20-yard shot that bounced off the left post and into the net to even the score.

“We always want to be the aggressor and put a lot of pressure on the ball,” Prince said, “and we did that effectively for large portions of the match. But we got a little too wide open in a couple of moments when we sent numbers forward and (Galaxy II) was able to get in transition. That’s something we have to clean up.”

New Mexico (10-5-9) had late chances in front for Amando Moreno and Neco Brett, but was unable to get the ball past Sanchez. LA (9-11-5) also threatened, with Dunbar hitting a ball off the post, and Parker, an Albuquerque native, making a dazzling deflection to turn aside a Perez blast in the 90th minute.

Parker, making his first start in goal since May, collected four saves to help the visitors improve to 7-1-4 on the road this season.

“I thought Ford was excellent in big moments,” Prince said.

United returns home for two matches this week, Wednesday against Memphis 901 FC and Saturday against Monterey Bay FC.

—

NEW MEXICO UNITED 2, LA GALAXY II 2

New Mexico 2 0 — 2

Los Angeles 0 2 — 2

Scoring: NM, 24th, Romario Williams (Chris Wehan); NM, 42nd, Owen Lambe (own goal); LA, 62nd, Cameron Dunbar (Adrian Gonzalez); LA, 69th, Jonathan Perez (Lambe). Shots: LA 16, NM 13. Shots on goal: LA 6, NM 3. Corner kicks: LA 3, NM 1. Goalkeeper saves: NM (Ford Parker) 4, LA (Richard Sanchez) 2. Records: NM 10-5-9, LA 9-11-5.