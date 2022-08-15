Isotopes held to five hits in loss to Reno

Four Reno pitchers combined on a five-hitter, and the visiting Aces earned a split of a six-game series with the Isotopes, winning 5-1 on Sunday night.

The Aces had the game’s first run, but Albuquerque’s Tim Lopes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game 1-1. It was his first long ball since May 26.

Reno broke the tie in the fifth, as Jake Hager lined a two-run homer into the Isotopes bullpen. Jose Herrera scored two on a single in the seventh for the Aces.

The Aces struck out 15 Isotopes, including 10 from starter Brandon Pfaadt.

NOTES: Albuquerque allowed its second fewest runs in a series (26) this season. But the Isotopes also scored their fewest runs in a series this season (22).

… The Isotopes split a series for the eighth time in 2022 and first since July 12-17 at Sacramento.

… Alan Trejo is 12-for-26 over his last seven games with six two-hit contests during the stretch. He has 19 multi-hit games for the season.

… Carlos Pérez has cooled off over his last five contests, going just 1-for-17.

UP NEXT: Following an off day, the Isotopes begin a series at Tacoma with an afternoon start (1:05 p.m.) on Tuesday. Albuquerque, 50-60 and in last place in the PCL’s East Division, has not visited Tacoma since May of 2019.

NEXT HOME GAME: Aug. 23 vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.