Albuquerque girl wins Drive, Chip, Putt event

Allister Amedio, an 8-year-old from Albuquerque, won the girls 7-9 age division at the Drive, Chip and Putt subregional qualifier at Wildfire Golf Course in Phoenix on Sunday.

Allister, the winner of the regional qualifier in Albuquerque on June 8, advances to the regional qualifier Sept. 25 at Desert Mountain-Outlaw in Scottsdale, Arizona. She will be vying to reach the National Finals at Augusta National on the Sunday before the 2023 Masters that is televised by Golf Channel. Each division winner at the regional qualifier advances.

In her first subregional last year, she scored 39 points and did not advance, but she posted 107 points with first-place finishes in the chip and putt competitions on Sunday, her father, Larry, said.