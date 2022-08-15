 'Cleaning Lady' set to return on Sept. 19; filming taking place in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

‘Cleaning Lady’ set to return on Sept. 19; filming taking place in ABQ

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Élodie Yung, Martha Millan, Valentino/Sebastien LaSalle, Faith Bryant and Sean Lew make up the cast of “The Cleaning Lady.” The second season will begin on Sept. 19 on Fox. (Kurt Iswarienko/FOX)

On Sept. 19, “The Cleaning Lady” returns to TV for its second season.

For nearly two months, crews have been on the ground in Albuquerque filming episodes for the upcoming new season of the Fox drama.

“The Cleaning Lady” is an emotionally-driven character drama about a whip-smart doctor, played by Élodie Yung, who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son.

When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized.

Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules. The series is based on the original Argentine series.

“We had such a great experience filming season one in New Mexico that there was never any doubt we would return for season two,” said Melissa Carter, executive producer.

Joining Yung in the cast is Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle, Sean Lew and Faith Bryant.

“We’re looking forward to working again with the same incredible talent and crews that contributed so much to the success of our first season,” said Miranda Kwok, executive producer.

The first season averaged nearly 3 million viewers an episode, making it one of the best freshman series of last fall for the network. Joining Carter and Kwok as executive producers are Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suárez.

According to the New Mexico State Film Office, the production will employ approximately 256 New Mexico crew members, six New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 2,384 New Mexico background talent.

“Our top-tier New Mexican workforce, local businesses, and film incentive lured this highly-regarded television series back to our state for a second season and the economic impact from such productions is immense,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director.

