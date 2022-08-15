 Urban combat and beyond: Ukrainian recruits get UK training - Albuquerque Journal

Urban combat and beyond: Ukrainian recruits get UK training

By Jill Lawless / Associated Press

A BRITISH ARMY BASE, England — A few weeks ago, Serhiy was a business analyst at an IT company. Zakhar was a civil engineer. Now they are soldiers, training to liberate Ukraine from Russia’s invasion — but doing it more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away in Britain.

They are among several hundred Ukrainian recruits pounding through an intense form of infantry training at an army base in southeast England. One batch of the 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers that the British military has pledged to train within 120 days, they are spending several weeks learning skills including marksmanship, battlefield first aid and –- crucially for their country’s future — urban warfare.

As the Ukrainians practice house-clearing amid the rattle of gunfire and pall from smoke grenades on a mock-townscape where British soldiers once trained for operations in Northern Ireland, they think about driving Russian troops from the streets of their own cities..

“The most important part is urban training, because it’s the most dangerous combat, in cities,” said Serhiy, who like the other Ukrainians did not want his full named used because of security concerns. “The British instructors have a lot of experience, from Iraq, Afghanistan. We can adapt all this knowledge to the Ukrainian situation and use it to liberate our country from Russian invasion.”

British trainers are putting the Ukrainian troops through a condensed version of the British Army’s infantry training, covering weapons handling, first aid, patrol tactics and the law of conflict. The aim is to turn raw recruits into battle-ready soldiers in a matter of weeks. The first batch arrived last month and have already been sent back to replenish depleted Ukrainian units.

“We are running a basic infantry course, which takes Ukrainian recruits and teaches them to shoot well, to move and communicate well within any tactical environment, and to medicate well,” said Maj. Craig Hutton, a Scots Guards officer helping to oversee the training.

Hutton says many of the Ukrainian troops have little military experience but “they are so motivated. They have a fantastic will to learn, and they just want to practice, practice and practice more.”

More than 1,000 U.K. personnel are involved in the training mission, taking place at four bases around the U.K. Other countries are also sending trainers, including Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the Nordic nations.

Britain is sending the Ukrainians home with new uniforms, body armor, helmets and other gear, part of 2.3 billion pounds’ ($2.8 billion) worth of U.K. military aid to the country that also includes anti-tank missiles and sophisticated rocket-launch systems.

Zakhar, the former engineer, said it was hard to be away from Ukraine as fighting rages in the eastern Donbas region and in the south.

“I left my parents. I left my brothers and sisters, my relatives, to gain knowledge and experience that will help me … free our territory from occupiers and invaders,” he said through an interpreter.

Serhiy, the onetime IT worker, has been in uniform for less than a month and is equally determined.

“I know that Ukrainian soldiers are dying to protect our homes right now. So it’s hard to know that I am not with them,” he said. “But the Ukrainian army needs only professional soldiers, so I am ready to train as hard as possible to be ready for the battle ahead.”

Brigadier Justin Stenhouse, who is in charge of the training as commander of the 11th Security Assistance Brigade, said seeing the motivation of the Ukrainians is “humbling.”

But he acknowledged that preparing for the chaos of urban combat is “almost impossible to do in training.” The goal of the mission, he said, is to “train them so they can adapt to survive in those early weeks of combat.”

“They will learn more in the first weeks of combat than we can possibly give them here,” he said.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » News » World » Urban combat and beyond: Ukrainian recruits get UK training

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Report: Ruidoso fire caused by power lines
ABQnews Seeker
McBride Fire has spawned lawsuits McBride Fire has spawned lawsuits
2
Personal dispute leads to shooting in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Arrest warrant issued for woman in ... Arrest warrant issued for woman in shooting that left one dead, two injured
3
Company brings fast internet to reservation
ABQnews Seeker
Tribal and school officials are working ... Tribal and school officials are working with a local company to provide internet to everyone
4
Florida gov. blasts 'woke' institutions at Carlsbad rally
2022 election
Ron DeSantis urges NM voters to ... Ron DeSantis urges NM voters to elect Ronchetti governor
5
Cyclists ask for more cleanups, pedestrians request a heads-up
ABQnews Seeker
Readers who get around on two ... Readers who get around on two wheels are asking for help with glass, mud and more
6
New colonel takes command of 58th Special Operations Wing
ABQnews Seeker
Commander is a helicopter and drone ... Commander is a helicopter and drone pilot
7
80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group's early ...
Around the Region
It's been 80 years since the ... It's been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language ...
8
State Police investigating in-custody death in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say woman shot herself as ... Authorities say woman shot herself as officers tried to remove her from a residence
9
'Cleaning Lady' set to return on Sept. 19; filming ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' ... On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' returns to TV for its second season. For nearly two months, crews have been on the ground in ...
10
Build With Robots co-founder wants to put workers 'at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Matthew Ennis is chief strategy officer ... Matthew Ennis is chief strategy officer of the New Mexico startup ...