 NMSP investigates fatal crash in Roosevelt County - Albuquerque Journal

NMSP investigates fatal crash in Roosevelt County

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on State Road 88, near Portales.

An initial investigation indicated that a vehicle driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, traveled into the westbound lanes and shoulder “for unknown reasons,” striking the rear-end of a Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative freight-liner bucket truck, according to a NMSP news release.

Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Portales Fire Department, the release states.

According to the release, a Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NMSP investigates fatal crash in Roosevelt County

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Report: Ruidoso fire caused by power lines
ABQnews Seeker
McBride Fire has spawned lawsuits McBride Fire has spawned lawsuits
2
Personal dispute leads to shooting in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Arrest warrant issued for woman in ... Arrest warrant issued for woman in shooting that left one dead, two injured
3
Company brings fast internet to reservation
ABQnews Seeker
Tribal and school officials are working ... Tribal and school officials are working with a local company to provide internet to everyone
4
Florida gov. blasts 'woke' institutions at Carlsbad rally
2022 election
Ron DeSantis urges NM voters to ... Ron DeSantis urges NM voters to elect Ronchetti governor
5
NMSP investigates fatal crash in Roosevelt County
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on State Road 88, near Portales. An initial investigation indicated that ...
6
Cyclists ask for more cleanups, pedestrians request a heads-up
ABQnews Seeker
Readers who get around on two ... Readers who get around on two wheels are asking for help with glass, mud and more
7
New colonel takes command of 58th Special Operations Wing
ABQnews Seeker
Commander is a helicopter and drone ... Commander is a helicopter and drone pilot
8
80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group's early ...
Around the Region
It's been 80 years since the ... It's been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language ...
9
State Police investigating in-custody death in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say woman shot herself as ... Authorities say woman shot herself as officers tried to remove her from a residence
10
'Cleaning Lady' set to return on Sept. 19; filming ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' ... On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' returns to TV for its second season. For nearly two months, crews have been on the ground in ...