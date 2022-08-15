NMSP investigates fatal crash in Roosevelt County

New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on State Road 88, near Portales.

An initial investigation indicated that a vehicle driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, traveled into the westbound lanes and shoulder “for unknown reasons,” striking the rear-end of a Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative freight-liner bucket truck, according to a NMSP news release.

Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Portales Fire Department, the release states.

According to the release, a Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.