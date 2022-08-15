 Warrant issued in shooting of Clovis teen - Albuquerque Journal

Warrant issued in shooting of Clovis teen

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clovis man in connection with the Sunday shooting death of Jessie Villanes, 16, at an apartment located at 1100 N. Sycamore in Clovis.

Jimmy Tyrone Whitlock is charged with felony murder, aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and larceny of a firearm.

Whitlock is accused of stealing a firearm, entering the apartment where an 11-month-old was present and shooting Villanes, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, which was filed Monday.

Police were able to review the apartment’s camera footage of the incident. In the footage, investigators saw two men enter the apartment, according to the warrant. The footage showed a struggle before Villanes fell to the ground.

“Jimmy is seen pushing Jessie down with his left hand and then shoots him,” the warrant states. The affidavit goes on to state that Villanes fell to the ground and Whitlock jumped over his body and pointed the firearm at the man who lived at the apartment.

“Jimmy then runs out of the apartment,” the affidavit states. “All this occurred as the child is walking in the living room amongst them.”

