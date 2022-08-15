Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

John Oliver Hamilton, 54, of Las Cruces, has been charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire after Hamilton allegedly made a string of phone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

“In those calls … Hamilton repeatedly threatened to burn the school,” the release states. “Under federal law, it is illegal to willfully make any threat by telephone to destroy any building by means of fire or an explosive.”

The calls were made on July 27 and Hamilton will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the release states.