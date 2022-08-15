 Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU - Albuquerque Journal

Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

John Oliver Hamilton, 54, of Las Cruces, has been charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire after Hamilton allegedly made a string of phone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

“In those calls … Hamilton repeatedly threatened to burn the school,” the release states. “Under federal law, it is illegal to willfully make any threat by telephone to destroy any building by means of fire or an explosive.”

The calls were made on July 27 and Hamilton will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the release states.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Personal dispute leads to shooting in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Arrest warrant issued for woman in ... Arrest warrant issued for woman in shooting that left one dead, two injured
2
Warrant issued in shooting of Clovis teen
ABQnews Seeker
An arrest warrant has been issued ... An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clovis man in connection with the Sunday shooting death of Jessie Villanes, 16, at an apartment ...
3
Florida gov. blasts 'woke' institutions at Carlsbad rally
2022 election
Ron DeSantis urges NM voters to ... Ron DeSantis urges NM voters to elect Ronchetti governor
4
State Police investigating in-custody death in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say woman shot herself as ... Authorities say woman shot herself as officers tried to remove her from a residence
5
Report: Ruidoso fire caused by power lines
ABQnews Seeker
McBride Fire has spawned lawsuits McBride Fire has spawned lawsuits
6
Company brings fast internet to reservation
ABQnews Seeker
Tribal and school officials are working ... Tribal and school officials are working with a local company to provide internet to everyone
7
NMSP investigates fatal crash in Roosevelt County
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on State Road 88, near Portales. An initial investigation indicated that ...
8
Cyclists ask for more cleanups, pedestrians request a heads-up
ABQnews Seeker
Readers who get around on two ... Readers who get around on two wheels are asking for help with glass, mud and more
9
New colonel takes command of 58th Special Operations Wing
ABQnews Seeker
Commander is a helicopter and drone ... Commander is a helicopter and drone pilot
10
80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group's early ...
Around the Region
It's been 80 years since the ... It's been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language ...