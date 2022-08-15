 NM United and APS hold back-to-school night - Albuquerque Journal

NM United and APS hold back-to-school night

By Journal Staff Report

The team shield for New Mexico United, which competes in the United Soccer League Championship division. (Courtesy of New Mexico United)

Families with students in Albuquerque Public Schools can get discounted tickets for the Sept. 2 New Mexico United game against El Paso Locomotive FC as part of a back-to-school fundraising night.

District employees can also get cheaper tickets. Part of the proceeds will go to the district education foundation for school and classroom grants.

APS representatives will be at the game recruiting for several positions, including bus drivers, nurses, custodians, educational assistants, food service and maintenance and operations workers, clerks, secretaries, and IT techs.

“We appreciate the support of New Mexico United as we kick off the 2022-2023 school year,” Executive Director of the APS Education Foundation Shannon Barnhill said. “Somos Unidos!”

For more information, go to https://tickets.newmexicoutd.com/tickets/388009?tc=hmt.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM United and APS hold back-to-school night

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM United and APS hold back-to-school night
ABQnews Seeker
Families with students in Albuquerque Public ... Families with students in Albuquerque Public Schools can get discounted tickets for the Sept. 2 New Mexico United game against El Paso Locomotive FC ...
2
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU
ABQnews Seeker
John Oliver Hamilton, 54, of Las ... John Oliver Hamilton, 54, of Las Cruces, has been charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire after Hamilton allegedly made ...
3
Warrant issued in shooting of Clovis teen
ABQnews Seeker
An arrest warrant has been issued ... An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clovis man in connection with the Sunday shooting death of Jessie Villanes, 16, at an apartment ...
4
NMSP investigates fatal crash in Roosevelt County
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on State Road 88, near Portales. An initial investigation indicated that ...
5
'Cleaning Lady' set to return on Sept. 19; filming ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' ... On Sept. 19, 'The Cleaning Lady' returns to TV for its second season. For nearly two months, crews have been on the ground in ...
6
New colonel takes command of 58th Special Operations Wing
ABQnews Seeker
Commander is a helicopter and drone ... Commander is a helicopter and drone pilot
7
Lights, camera, Rio Rancho! Production company opens film ...
ABQnews Seeker
Studio space is in demand in ... Studio space is in demand in New Mexico. That's exactly the reason Edit House Productions decided to expand to its own film studio. It ...
8
You can’t sell what you don’t own, in life ...
ABQnews Seeker
When I was 4 years old, ... When I was 4 years old, I loved stuffed animals. I had spent three or four weeks in a hospital and what helped me ...
9
Company brings fast internet to reservation
ABQnews Seeker
Tribal and school officials are working ... Tribal and school officials are working with a local company to provide internet to everyone