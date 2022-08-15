NM United and APS hold back-to-school night

Families with students in Albuquerque Public Schools can get discounted tickets for the Sept. 2 New Mexico United game against El Paso Locomotive FC as part of a back-to-school fundraising night.

District employees can also get cheaper tickets. Part of the proceeds will go to the district education foundation for school and classroom grants.

APS representatives will be at the game recruiting for several positions, including bus drivers, nurses, custodians, educational assistants, food service and maintenance and operations workers, clerks, secretaries, and IT techs.

“We appreciate the support of New Mexico United as we kick off the 2022-2023 school year,” Executive Director of the APS Education Foundation Shannon Barnhill said. “Somos Unidos!”

For more information, go to https://tickets.newmexicoutd.com/tickets/388009?tc=hmt.