APD investigating woman’s death as suspicious

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment on Columbia, just north of Kathryn SE, Monday morning.

Lt. Ray Del Greco with the Albuquerque Police Department said some evidence in the woman’s apartment led detectives to consider her death suspicious but they are waiting for the Office of the Medical Investigator to make a determination on how she died. He said he couldn’t release details about what made detectives believe the woman had not died from natural causes.

“It looked like she lived there herself, there were no signs of a struggle inside the apartment,” Del Greco said. “It doesn’t appear there is any kind of threat to the public. We’re doing our due diligence to ensure that if it does come back that some sort of trauma or nefarious act led to the death of the female we’ve done the work on the front end as far as the investigation is concerned.”

He said officers were called to the Mountain View Apartments around 9 a.m. after neighbors reported to the maintenance workers that they believed a resident had died.

 

