 APD: Angry Burger King customer waves gun at employee - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Angry Burger King customer waves gun at employee

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

(Courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Albuquerque police are looking for an unhappy customer who they say waved a gun at a Burger King employee after he didn’t receive his full order.

According to Crime Stoppers, the altercation occurred on July 31 at the fast food restaurant on San Mateo and Menaul NE.

“The unhappy male customer was angry about allegedly not receiving his entire order,” Crime Stoppers said. “The customer left the store and the doors were locked. The male returned with a black handgun as he (waved) it around and made threats to shoot the employee.”

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.
