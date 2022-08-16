 Isotopes' Gold named PCL Pitcher of the Week - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes’ Gold named PCL Pitcher of the Week

By Journal staff and wire reports

Brandon Gold

Albuquerque Isotopes right-handed pitcher Brandon Gold has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for August 8-14, it was announced Monday by Major League Baseball.

Gold turned in the best start of his Triple-A career Thursday vs. Reno, tossing six scoreless innings with just two hits allowed. He did not walk a batter and struck out two, earning the victory.

It was the first time he pitched six frames of scoreless baseball since June 1, 2019, with Double-A Hartford.Gold was the only qualifying pitcher in the league to not allow a run in six or more innings last week.

He is the first Isotopes pitcher to be named league Pitcher of the Week since Frank Duncan last July.

TUESDAY: Albuquerque at Tacoma, 1:05 p.m. The Isotopes will travel to Tacoma for their first series at Cheney Stadium since May 2019.

Albuquerque’s Alan Trejo is 12-for-26 over his last seven games with six two-hit contests during the stretch. He has 19 multi-hit games for the season.

Carlos Pérez has cooled off over his last five contests, going just 1-for-17 at the plate.

The combined time of the six games in the recent home series against the Reno Aces was 14 hours, 8 minutes. The average game time was 2:21.

PROBABLES: Isotopes right-hander Ashton Goudeau (0-6, 10.10 ERA) vs. Rainers right-hander Chris Mazza (2-3, 7.65).

RADIO: 610 AM/95.9 FM

 

