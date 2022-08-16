IPCC to host panel discussion on ‘PIVOT’

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is hosting a hybrid panel discussion for co-curators and artists included in the “PIVOT: Skateboard Deck Art “exhibit, that runs until Feb. 19, 2023.

The in-person and virtual panel discussion scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

“PIVOT is about Native Americans integrating into a world and society that is not of our origin,” said exhibit co-curator Landis Bahe (Navajo/Diné) in a press release. “It shows we’re here — adapting and evolving. It’s a remarkable feat, but growing up that way, a lot of youth turn away from their culture. What we’ve done is create an opportunity for the youth to see something that demonstrates the navigation of living in someone else’s world.”

Aside from Bahe, panelists include co-curator and artist Kandis Quam (Zuni), Roberta Bitterwater (Diné), James Johnson (Tlingit), Mallery Quetawki (Zuni), and Leandra Yazzie (Diné).

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center was formed in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico and is a world-class museum.

The IPCC’s mission is to serve as a gathering place for Pueblo culture to celebrate with creative and cultural experiences while also giving jobs to Pueblo and local communities. Viewers can learn history, shop for Native jewelry and art and to learn more check out indianpueblo.org and www.facebook.com/IndianPueblo.

For more information, or to sign up to attend virtually, visit //bit.ly/IPCCPIVOTPanel.