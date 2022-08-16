 Interior Department: Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’ - Albuquerque Journal

Interior Department: Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A man walks by a sunken boat with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on June 22. Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river.

The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation programs could be under increased scrutiny.

Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said the basinwide cuts are necessary to protect communities that depend on the Colorado for hydropower, irrigation and municipal water supply.

“We talk about protecting the system, about the infrastructure being more resilient,” Touton said. “But what we’re doing today is protecting the people.”

The Colorado River serves more than 40 million people across seven states and Mexico.

Decades of drought are taking a toll across the region.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoirs, have both dipped to less than 30% of their capacity.

Arizona will bear the brunt of additional water cuts next year.

The state will receive about 592,000 acre-feet less from the river, which is about 21% of the state’s annual allotment.

Nevada and Mexico will also receive less Colorado River water in 2023.

Cuts announced Tuesday are outlined under existing agreements.

But the federal government has authority to implement new reductions if states don’t come up with more ways to cut water use.

“Without action,” Touton said, “we cannot protect the system.”

In June, Touton tasked the seven basin states with creating a plan to conserve an additional 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water — a staggering amount — to protect reservoir levels.

But no such plan had materialized by Tuesday’s deadline.

The Upper Basin Colorado River states of New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming released a five-point plan in response to Touton’s call for conservation.

Interior officials said they will support the plan, which focuses on existing programs, including:

■ Additional releases from Upper Basin reservoirs to prop up Lake Powell.

■ Compensating farmers to fallow fields.

■ Enhanced water measuring.

New Mexico is entitled to about 11% of the Colorado River, but the state typically uses only about half of that allocation each year.

Ali Effati, who oversees the Colorado River Basin bureau of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission, noted that the state is no stranger to slim water supplies.

“We are already shorted by Mother Nature, and we have been living with those shortages for years,” Effati said. “A combination of water supply shortages and aggressive conservation measures have taught us how to handle crises like this.”

Upper Basin states for the last two years have released additional water from Flaming Gorge, Blue Mesa and Navajo Reservoirs to prop up downstream reservoir levels.

Those emergency releases could continue next year.

Officials also touted a massive influx of water project funds from federal legislation.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $8.3 million for Reclamation water infrastructure programs.

The Inflation Reduction Act directs $4 billion to fallowing and irrigation efficiency in the Colorado River Basin and other areas experiencing similar drought.

Basin states will use that funding to hammer out voluntary solutions in a “complex environment,” said Deputy Interior Department Secretary Tommy Beaudreau.

“Everybody has to tighten their belts in this situation,” he said.

In New Mexico, Colorado River drought strategies could prompt more conservation by municipalities and a focus on fallowing farm fields.

“Nobody is off the hook, and we are all in this together,” Effati said. “But it’s important to pay attention to the work that is happening naturally.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Interior Department: Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Santa Fe Starbucks workers file unionization petition
ABQnews Seeker
Location is the second in New ... Location is the second in New Mexico to do so
2
Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple
ABQnews Seeker
A coroner Monday identified a Santa ... A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in ...
3
Interior Department: Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that ... Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a 'tipping point,' a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water ...
4
IPCC to host panel discussion on 'PIVOT'
ABQnews Seeker
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) ... The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is hosting a hybrid panel discussion for co-curators and artists included in the 'PIVOT: Skateboard Deck Art 'exhibit, ...
5
Corrales fire truck stolen and recovered
ABQnews Seeker
A fire truck was stolen from ... A fire truck was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department Tuesday morning, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. After multiple agencies ...
6
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Planned Parenthood is still in line ... Planned Parenthood is still in line to get $250,000 from the city of Albuquerque this year. The City Council voted Monday to keep the ...
7
Man faces charges in Coronado Park death
ABQnews Seeker
Joseph Garcia, 28, accused in shooting Joseph Garcia, 28, accused in shooting
8
Council OKs safe outdoor space moratorium
ABQnews Seeker
Not clear how action will affect ... Not clear how action will affect applications already in the pipeline
9
Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hydrology projections will require further reductions ... Hydrology projections will require further reductions in distribution