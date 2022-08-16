 Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home

By Jesse Bedayn / The Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER — A Colorado man had a rude awaking early Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound (181-kilogram) bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday.

The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear multiple times until it collapsed and died just after 2 a.m., said Rachael Gonzalez, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Nobody was injured, she said. Officers removed the animal from the house, located in the ski-resort town of Steamboat Springs. The couple had a legal right to shoot the bear if they felt threatened, Gonzalez said.

Colorado has roughly 12,000 bears and break-ins aren’t uncommon in Rocky Mountain towns. People shooting and killing bears in self-defense, however, is rare, said Gonzalez.

This particular male bear was not tagged and the department does not know if it was involved in other break-ins, she said.

“Steamboat, that area, they’ve been dealing with bears getting into homes all summer long,” said Gonzalez. “It’s not impossible that this bear learned the behavior from another bear.”

Residents of Steamboat Springs are warned by the agency to lock doors and windows, secure their trash and recycling in bear-proof bins, and even take down bird-feeders to prevent these kind of confrontations.

“These types of incidents are preventable,” said Gonzalez. “Bears are very smart. Once they learn that it’s easy to access food in a certain area, they are going to keep doing it.”

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Bedayn on Twitter.

___

This story corrects the name of a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She is Rachael Gonzales, not Rachel Gonzalez.

Home » Around the Region » Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Council OKs safe outdoor space moratorium
ABQnews Seeker
Not clear how action will affect ... Not clear how action will affect applications already in the pipeline
2
Interior Department: Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that ... Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a 'tipping point,' a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water ...
3
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden signed Democrats' landmark ... President Joe Biden signed Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the 'final piece' ...
4
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Planned Parenthood is still in line ... Planned Parenthood is still in line to get $250,000 from the city of Albuquerque this year. The City Council voted Monday to keep the ...
5
Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple
ABQnews Seeker
A coroner Monday identified a Santa ... A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in ...
6
School kicks off year with restorative practices
ABQnews Seeker
While the rest of Garfield STEM ... While the rest of Garfield STEM Magnet and Community School was busy settling back int ...
7
Corrales fire truck stolen and recovered
ABQnews Seeker
A fire truck was stolen from ... A fire truck was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department Tuesday morning, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. After multiple agencies ...
8
Trial begins in effort to remove Couy Griffin from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin admitted ... Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin admitted a couple of times Monday that he wasn't ready for trial. 'I'm not as prepared as I should ...
9
NM investment funds hit slowdown after rapid growth
From the newspaper
Land Grant Permanent Fund distributions to ... Land Grant Permanent Fund distributions to continue at high level
10
Man faces charges in Coronado Park death
ABQnews Seeker
Joseph Garcia, 28, accused in shooting Joseph Garcia, 28, accused in shooting