Santa Fe Starbucks workers file unionization petition

Employees from a Santa Fe Starbucks on Monday filed a petition to unionize in the hopes of making change, saying inadequate management has adversely affected their store.

The unionization effort at the store at 780 St. Michael’s Drive in Santa Fe comes a month after workers from a Starbucks on Rio Grande and Interstate 40 in Albuquerque filed their petition — the first in the state to do so — citing staffing issues and burnout.

Workers United Western States Regional Joint Board’s Evelyn Zepeda confirmed to the Journal that the organization helped Santa Fe store employees in filing their petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

The attorney representing Starbucks employees’ unionizing efforts in the state, Robert S. Giolito, said the supporting documents were filed late Monday.

NLRB’s docket didn’t show the Santa Fe Starbucks’ petition to unionize as of Tuesday, however. A Starbucks Workers United representative overseeing unionizing efforts in New Mexico wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In a letter sent to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Monday, workers from the Santa Fe coffee shop — including Marina Bond, Shawn Harper-Ray, Tamara Lopez, Vanessa Lopez, Michael McEwan, Mia Negrete, Emma Pearson and others who declined to list their names — said the location has faced issues with customer service due in part to scant support from management.

“Amidst an ongoing pandemic, we have been asked to choose between our health and our paycheck,” the letter reads. “We have each been asked to carry the workload of two or more people on back-to-back shifts. While we are not ungrateful for the benefits Starbucks offers, we believe that the company as a whole can do better.”

Those sentiments have been echoed by other employees from Starbucks locations across the country, including workers from the Albuquerque location who filed their petition on July 11.

Hundreds of Starbucks locations have unionized in recent months with many others currently in the process, according to Starbucks Workers United.

Store employees usually vote on whether to unionize a couple months after the petition is filed. And unionization happens if at least 70% of the store’s employees vote yes.

Starbucks, which has thousands of locations across the country, has long opposed unionization from individual stores, including with the first store to do so in Buffalo, New York.

The company on Monday asked NLRB to halt all mail-in ballots for union elections across its U.S. stores, arguing that a board employee from a St. Louis office improperly coordinated with a union organizer while overseeing an election at a location in Kansas.