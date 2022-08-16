 Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple - Albuquerque Journal

Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple

By Associated Press

PEORIA, Ill. — A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois.

Killed in the crash Saturday in the small community of Hanna City were 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

An initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft “experienced engine issues” and attempted an emergency landing on Illinois Route 116 before striking powerlines, the Peoria Journal Star reported.

The aircraft, a Mooney M20K, crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating the crash.

Hanna City is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Council OKs safe outdoor space moratorium
ABQnews Seeker
Not clear how action will affect ... Not clear how action will affect applications already in the pipeline
2
Interior Department: Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that ... Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a 'tipping point,' a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water ...
3
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden signed Democrats' landmark ... President Joe Biden signed Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the 'final piece' ...
4
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Planned Parenthood is still in line ... Planned Parenthood is still in line to get $250,000 from the city of Albuquerque this year. The City Council voted Monday to keep the ...
5
Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple
ABQnews Seeker
A coroner Monday identified a Santa ... A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in ...
6
School kicks off year with restorative practices
ABQnews Seeker
While the rest of Garfield STEM ... While the rest of Garfield STEM Magnet and Community School was busy settling back int ...
7
Corrales fire truck stolen and recovered
ABQnews Seeker
A fire truck was stolen from ... A fire truck was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department Tuesday morning, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. After multiple agencies ...
8
Trial begins in effort to remove Couy Griffin from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin admitted ... Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin admitted a couple of times Monday that he wasn't ready for trial. 'I'm not as prepared as I should ...
9
NM investment funds hit slowdown after rapid growth
From the newspaper
Land Grant Permanent Fund distributions to ... Land Grant Permanent Fund distributions to continue at high level
10
Man faces charges in Coronado Park death
ABQnews Seeker
Joseph Garcia, 28, accused in shooting Joseph Garcia, 28, accused in shooting