Police arrest suspect in ART bus shooting

Police have arrested the man accused of shooting a long gun on an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus earlier this month in Nob Hill.

Allen Salazar, 52, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and negligent use of a deadly weapon in the Aug. 6 incident.

Salazar’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to police, Salazar was riding the bus when he pulled out a firearm and shot through a partition and the glass door of the bus, frightening other passengers.

Salazar was arrested on Saturday along East Central and was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain him until trial.

“(Salazar) fired a gun while riding an occupied city bus,” the motion reads. “He could’ve easily killed anyone on the bus … anyone standing by the bus, or anyone driving near the bus,” according to the motion.