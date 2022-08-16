I-40 reopened west of Gallup after flooding shut down traffic

Traffic is flowing on Interstate 40 near Gallup after being briefly shut down Tuesday afternoon due to flooding in the area.
New Mexico State Police, on Twitter, said that I-40 was closed at milepost 33 around 5 p.m. but are open again.
“Continue to use caution in the area,” the agency said on Twitter.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 in both directions are now OPEN. Continue to use caution in the area. Check https://t.co/ATqbOZfuA9 for current road conditions. https://t.co/5aIRmUv2AL pic.twitter.com/OFK9TMruzu
