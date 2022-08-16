 I-40 reopened west of Gallup after flooding shut down traffic - Albuquerque Journal

I-40 reopened west of Gallup after flooding shut down traffic

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Traffic is flowing on Interstate 40 near Gallup after being briefly shut down Tuesday afternoon due to flooding in the area.

New Mexico State Police, on Twitter, said that I-40 was closed at milepost 33 around 5 p.m. but are open again.

“Continue to use caution in the area,” the agency said on Twitter.

