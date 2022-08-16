 State Police catch man who allegedly fled holding cell in Los Lunas - Albuquerque Journal

State Police catch man who allegedly fled holding cell in Los Lunas

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police lost and then re-captured a man who was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly being caught in a stolen truck in Los Lunas.

Jesus Jimenez, 40, is charged with escape from custody, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a revoked license. He has since been booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.

Jesus Jimenez (State Police)

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said the agency detained Jimenez, for the second time, sometime before 8:15 p.m. He didn’t say how Jimenez was lost or eventually found and did not respond to questions on the matter.

According to online court records, Jimenez was handcuffed and placed in a cell at the State Police headquarters in Los Lunas and when officers checked later, he was gone.

It was around 2 p.m. when a State Police officer pulled over a stolen pickup truck on N.M. 6, according to a criminal complaint filed in Valencia County Magistrate Court. The driver, Jimenez, was detained and his passengers were released.

Police said the officer put Jimenez in a holding cell at the station in Los Lunas. Jimenez told the officer he asked a friend for a vehicle to bring his kids to school for registration.

Jimenez said his friend told him there was a vehicle “in an Albuquerque mesa,” which he could use and he picked up the truck Sunday night, according to the complaint. The officer finished the arrest paperwork to book Jimenez into jail around 4 p.m. and went to the holding cell, which the officer found empty.

“It is believed Mr. Jimenez escaped the holding cell while still in handcuffs. I then attempted to locate Mr. Jimenez inside and around the station but was unable to locate the suspect,” according to the complaint.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State Police catch man who allegedly fled holding cell in Los Lunas

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State Police catch man who allegedly fled holding cell ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police lost and ... New Mexico State Police lost and then re-captured a man who was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly being caught in a stolen truck in ...
2
Flooding shuts down I-40 west of Gallup
ABQnews Seeker
Both directions of Interstate 40 are ... Both directions of Interstate 40 are closed west of Gallup on Tuesday afternoon due to flooding in the area. New Mexico State Police, on ...
3
Police arrest suspect in ART bus shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police have arrested the man accused ... Police have arrested the man accused of shooting a long gun on an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus earlier this month in Nob Hill. Allen ...
4
Santa Fe Starbucks workers file unionization petition
ABQnews Seeker
Location is the second in New ... Location is the second in New Mexico to do so
5
Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple
ABQnews Seeker
A coroner Monday identified a Santa ... A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in ...
6
Interior Department: Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that ... Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a 'tipping point,' a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water ...
7
IPCC to host panel discussion on 'PIVOT'
ABQnews Seeker
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) ... The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is hosting a hybrid panel discussion for co-curators and artists included in the 'PIVOT: Skateboard Deck Art 'exhibit, ...
8
Corrales fire truck stolen and recovered
ABQnews Seeker
A fire truck was stolen from ... A fire truck was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department Tuesday morning, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. After multiple agencies ...
9
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Planned Parenthood is still in line ... Planned Parenthood is still in line to get $250,000 from the city of Albuquerque this year. The City Council voted Monday to keep the ...