State Police catch man who allegedly fled holding cell in Los Lunas

New Mexico State Police lost and then re-captured a man who was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly being caught in a stolen truck in Los Lunas.

Jesus Jimenez, 40, is charged with escape from custody, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a revoked license. He has since been booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said the agency detained Jimenez, for the second time, sometime before 8:15 p.m. He didn’t say how Jimenez was lost or eventually found and did not respond to questions on the matter.

According to online court records, Jimenez was handcuffed and placed in a cell at the State Police headquarters in Los Lunas and when officers checked later, he was gone.

It was around 2 p.m. when a State Police officer pulled over a stolen pickup truck on N.M. 6, according to a criminal complaint filed in Valencia County Magistrate Court. The driver, Jimenez, was detained and his passengers were released.

Police said the officer put Jimenez in a holding cell at the station in Los Lunas. Jimenez told the officer he asked a friend for a vehicle to bring his kids to school for registration.

Jimenez said his friend told him there was a vehicle “in an Albuquerque mesa,” which he could use and he picked up the truck Sunday night, according to the complaint. The officer finished the arrest paperwork to book Jimenez into jail around 4 p.m. and went to the holding cell, which the officer found empty.

“It is believed Mr. Jimenez escaped the holding cell while still in handcuffs. I then attempted to locate Mr. Jimenez inside and around the station but was unable to locate the suspect,” according to the complaint.