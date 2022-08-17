Lobo football (with videos): Quin delivers inspirational message; Kendrick steps up at QB

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Glover Quin, who played in the NFL for 10 seasons and starred as a physical cornerback for the University of New Mexico, delivered a message Tuesday morning to the Lobos, who completed their 10th day of preseason camp later in the day.

The UNM football players, who include Quin’s nephew, Jer’Marius Lewis, could use what he said as motivation in their quest to a turnaround from a 3-9 season a year ago. Lobos coach Danny Gonzales has talked about winning a fifth conference championship in UNM’s football history. His third season could be pivotal.

Players such as Lewis, as well as senior transfer quarterback Miles Kendrick from Kansas, have yet to touch the University Stadium field as a Lobo, but what Quin said proved meaningful for all.

“I just talked to them to about taking advantage of opportunities, seizing the moment, don’t take for granted that you get an opportunity to play this game,” said Quin, who played for the Houston Texans and Detroit, earning All-Pro and Pro-Bowl recognition in 2014 when he recorded seven interceptions for the Lions.

Quin told them: “Take pride in being a Lobo because you’re representing not only yourself, not only your family, but the guys that came before you. You got Lobos all across the country, that every week they’re tuned in or listening to see how the Lobos do. So, take pride in that. Take pride in your school, take pride in your performance and don’t take it for granted.”

Lewis is a freshman safety for the Lobos. Just as his uncle, he is also from Summit, Mississippi. When Quin came to UNM in 2006 he would take back Lobo gear for his then-little nephew to wear.

Quin said “it’s full circle, and so crazy” to have his nephew play at UNM. Lewis is the son of Quin’s sister, Chiquita.

“He’s a great kid,” Quin said of Lewis. “He’s a freshman right now. In four years, he’s gonna be nice. I’m happy for him and I’m happy for his family.”

Lewis recorded an interception during Saturday’s scrimmage in the stadium, and he’s among a handful of players from the recent recruiting class who have been making plays during preseason camp. Lewis said he’s practicing to be ready for the season, be it in on defense or on special teams.

He said he feels pressure, “kinda, in a way,” playing at the same college as his uncle.

“Sometimes I feel my coaches might feel that I have to live up to his standard,” Lewis said after Tuesday’s practice. “But at the end of the day, I’m not my uncle and my uncle isn’t me. We’re two different guys and two different styles of play. I just play to my strengths as he did. He was more of a physical guy and he played corner. I’m not as big as he was but I play to my strengths.

“I play,” Lewis paused before continuing and ended with, “I can do what I do.”

QB BATTLE: Before preseason camp began, Gonzales said the battle to become the Lobos’ starting quarterback would include redshirt freshman CJ Montes, Kendrick, sophomore transfer Justin Holaday (Fresno City College) and sophomore Isaiah Chavez. Montes and Kendrick have separated themselves from that group, Gonzales said, explaining that Montes and Kendrick were with UNM in the spring.

Kendrick turned in some great plays for the second straight day on Tuesday, ending practice with a short touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong.

Kendrick has the most experience in NCAA Division I among the quarterbacks on UNM’s roster. In his three seasons at Kansas he played in 17 games with four starts. He threw for 853 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 96 of his 157 passes (61.1%) and had six interceptions. He also ran for 101 yards on 71 attempts with one touchdown. Montes, who had one start and saw actionin two other games last season, is learning from Kendrick, Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he would like to name the Lobos’ starter after Saturday’s practice, a scrimmage in the stadium that starts at 9:30 a.m.

“If we’re not prepared (to name the starter), I’m not going to rush any decisions,” he said. “But I would like to. That’s my plan. So we’ll see on Monday.”