Golf notes: NMSU re-ups Bowen, local golf pros to be features on TV show

What does someone get after winning three straight Western Athletic Conference championships?

In Danny Bowen’s case, a contract extension.

Bowen, a former standout at Eldorado High and New Mexico State, agreed to a contract extension to remain the NMSU women’s golf coach through the 2025-26 academic year, Aggies’ athletic director Mario Moccia announced on Tuesday. Salary terms weren’t revealed.

Of course, Bowen, who also was WAC Coach of the Year after each title, has done more than guide the Aggies to each league crown.

“Danny has been one of our most consistent and successful head coaches, and it has been wonderful to see the success that his student-athletes have achieved in the classroom and on the links,” Moccia said in a statement. “I am happy we are able to retain him and look forward to more championships during his tenure.”

Since taking the reins in 2017, Bowen has coached three WAC Golfers of the Year (Amelia McKee, 2020-21; Dominique Galloway, 2018-19; Pun Chanachai, 2017-18), several All-WAC selections, and multiple WGCA All-American Scholars.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue to build on what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past few years,” said Bowen, who won state as an Eldorado High senior in 2002. He then helped the Aggie men to their first Sun Belt Conference title as a freshman and as a senior led them to the WAC championship in their first year in the league. “We’re looking forward to continuing a tradition-rich culture here in Las Cruces.”

NMSU opens the 2022-23 season in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina for the Golfweek Fall Challenge that starts on Sept. 11. Last season, the Aggies capped the year at the Albuquerque Regional, their 21st NCAA Regional appearance.

ON TV: The staff at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs will be featured during a golf show on CBS Saturday at noon (Mountain Time) and on CBS Sports Network Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.

The one-hour special, “Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals,” is narrated by James Brown and follows PGA Members who turned their passions into a profession.

PGA General Manager/Director of Golf Derek Gutierrez leads the staff at the golf facilities on the Santa Ana Pueblo. PGA Director of Instruction Sandy Lemon; PGA Head Professionals Zach Hoefel and Dave Brown; and PGA Coach Jason Montoya also work at the golf courses and are among those on the show providing an inspirational look at career opportunities in the golf industry.

DRIVE, CHIP & PUTT: Albuquerque will have not only one, but two girls representing the Duke City next month in Scottsdale, Arizona at the regional that is one stage away from Augusta National, site for the national championships that take place the Sunday before Masters week.

Gabriella Sanchez, a seventh-grader at Albuquerque Academy, placed second in the girls’ 12-13 age division to advance at the regional on Sunday at Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix.

Allister Amedio, an 8-year-old from Albuquerque, won the girls 7-9 age division at the same regional, the Journal reported in Monday’s paper.

Gabriella won the chipping and putting competitions, getting the ball in the cup from 6 feet and 30 feet, her mother, Anna Sanchez, said in an email.

Both Gabriella and Allister won age-division titles at the Albuquerque qualifier on June 8. They will compete on the Outlaw Course at Desert Mountain Golf Club on Sept. 25. They will vie to secure a championship to advance to the national event.