 Oakland releases Piscotty - Albuquerque Journal

Oakland releases Piscotty

By / Associated Press

Stephen Piscotty, center, is congratulated in the dugout after his three-run home run for Oakland off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn on July 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.

General manager David Forst thanked the 31-year-old Piscotty for his impact on the club dating to his arrival ahead of the 2018 season in a trade from St. Louis that brought him back close to his home in Pleasanton.

His mother, Albuquerque native Gretchen, died in May that year from Lou Gehrig’s disease, and Piscotty helped raise awareness for ALS. Major League Baseball held its first Lou Gehrig Day last year.

Both of Stephen Piscotty’s parents attended the University of New Mexico – Gretchen first went to Del Norte High and Stephen’s father Mike to Sandia.

Stephen Piscotty helped lead the A’s back to the playoffs in 2018 after a three-year drought with career highs of 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.

“I want to acknowledge Stephen Piscotty first and just talk a little bit about his time here, which came at a really important time for us when we made that trade at the end of 2017,” Forst said in a conference call. “I appreciate everything that Stephen gave us both on and off the field in his time here.”

Home » From the newspaper » Oakland releases Piscotty

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Oakland releases Piscotty
Featured Sports
OAKLAND, Calif. – The ... OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tues ...
2
Schedule toughens for United, beginning Wednesday vs. Memphis
Featured Sports
Twenty-four down, 10 to go.While the ... Twenty-four down, 10 to go.While the finish line remains almost two months away in the ...
3
Boxing: Perez prevails over Anguiano in main event at ...
Boxing/MMA
In a largely tactical fight between ... In a largely tactical fight between two talented young boxers, experience counts. Albuquerque’s Abraham Perez defeated Californian Isaac Anguiano by unanimous decision Saturday in ...
4
Lindenmuth's pressure pays off in win over friend Lovato
Boxing/MMA
Split decision victory by Bosque Farms' ... Split decision victory by Bosque Farms' Katherine Lindenmuth over Albuquerque's Amanda Lovato was co-main event on fight card
5
Isotopes pushing for series wins in season's home stretch
Featured Sports
not only player development — is ... not only player development — is a priority, the standings would suggest things aren't going well for Albuquerque's Triple-A baseball team. But even at ...
6
First-team defense dominates at UNM football practice
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales calls sophomore Cody Moon 'the quintessential New Mexico kid'
7
Steve Virgen: Herron family's golf legacy thriving -- at ...
College
Some of Carson Herron's earliest memories ... Some of Carson Herron's earliest memories of golf are that of disdain for the game.Har ...
8
United is in LA to face Galaxy, begin busy ...
Featured Sports
Big city, huge stadium, important road ... Big city, huge stadium, important road matchup – that's New Mexico United's Sunday itinerary ...
9
Prep football: Here are 10 top players -- and ...
Featured Sports
Don't think of the Journal's short ... Don't think of the Journal's short list of premier metro football players to watch for the 2022 seas ...