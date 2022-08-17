Isotopes drop series opener at Tacoma

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Tacoma

8:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (5-5, 6.40) vs. Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan (7-5, 4.67)

TUESDAY: Tacoma smacked four home runs off Isotopes starter Ashton Goudeau (0-7) in an 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate over the visiting Isotopes. Michael Toglia, from nearby Gig Harbor High School, hit a three-run first-inning homer for the Isotopes. Sean Bouchard also homered for Albuquerque, his third in six games.Albuquerque has dropped six consecutive road games.

NEXT HOME GAME: Aug. 23 vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.

