 Two brothers charged in deadly smuggling crash - Albuquerque Journal

Two brothers charged in deadly smuggling crash

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

A Customs and Border Control agent patrols the U.S. side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico border east of Nogales, Ariz. in March 2019. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in late July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jorge Garcia-Rascon, 21, and Julio Garcia-Rascon, 19, have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle immigrants resulting in death. They will remain in custody pending trial.

The crash happened after Border Patrol agents attempted a traffic stop. The brothers sped away, despite the agents ceasing their pursuit in hopes of avoiding any kind of chase that might endanger the occupants or other vehicles.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the brothers had been smuggled themselves. The elder brother, speaking in Spanish, told authorities that he was transporting other migrants to pay off his debt for being brought to the United States.

Jorge Garcia-Rascon stated that he and his brother were staying at a motel in El Paso, Texas, and were transporting migrants for an unnamed smuggling organization. He said he had transported six migrants to Albuquerque in the week before the crash.

Julio Garcia-Rascon told authorities that he had once transported migrants from El Paso to Albuquerque, and was paid $500 per person. According to court documents, he stated that his employer told him not to stop if law enforcement attempted to pull him over.

A public defender appointed to represent the brothers did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the case.

The brothers’ SUV caught the attention of authorities who were patrolling near Santa Teresa. The SUV appeared to be weighed down after it passed by. The Border Patrol agents turned off their emergency lights and sirens after their attempt to stop the vehicle failed.

The driver continued speeding away and eventually lost control, flipping and rolling the vehicle.

Authorities said the brothers tried to run from the crash, but were taken into custody.

In the weeks before the crash, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported that authorities working in the El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico’s stretch of the international border, had disrupted 20 vehicular human smuggling schemes that involved nearly 130 smuggled migrants.

The agency also reported busting three stash houses in late July and finding more than 100 migrants who were in the country illegally. Those migrants were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Mexico and Honduras.

The Border Patrol has reported that, over the past fiscal year, agents working in New Mexico and West Texas had located more than 175 stash houses at which 1,975 migrants were found.

Statistics released by the federal government Monday show migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in June, but that flows were still unusually high.

Del Rio, Texas, was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings among the Border Patrol’s nine sectors on the Mexico border, with agents there stopping migrants 49,563 times in July. Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, which had long been the busiest, was second with 35,180 stops.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Two brothers charged in deadly smuggling crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM seeks poll workers ahead of November 8 general ...
2022 election
'The more eyes on the election ... 'The more eyes on the election the better,' notes a county clerk
2
Los Ranchos approves short-term freeze on developments
ABQnews Seeker
Move will not affect projects that ... Move will not affect projects that stirred residents to protest in recent weeks
3
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ABQnews Seeker
Report notes 'absence of obvious intent ... Report notes 'absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death'
4
Bernalillo County Commission approves Santolina requests
ABQnews Seeker
Second-level plan calls for certain industrial ... Second-level plan calls for certain industrial uses on 630-acre portion of site west of ABQ
5
Couy Griffin trial ends, his office on the line
ABQnews Seeker
Witnesses testify to claim of 'insurrectionist' ... Witnesses testify to claim of 'insurrectionist' behavior
6
Two brothers charged in deadly smuggling crash
ABQnews Seeker
Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 ... Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 similar schemes before the wreck
7
State Police catch man who allegedly escaped holding cell ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jesus Jimenez, 40, is charged with ... Jesus Jimenez, 40, is charged with escape from custody, possession of a stol
8
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Council votes to keep previously approved ... Council votes to keep previously approved allocation of $25,000
9
Colorado River system at a 'tipping point'
ABQnews Seeker
Interior: Big water reductions required; New ... Interior: Big water reductions required; New Mexico spared cuts for now