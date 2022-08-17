 NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps - Albuquerque Journal

NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, smiles during a Wednesday meeting of the Legislative Finance Committee in Chama, while LFC Director David Abbey and Sen. George Muñoz , D-Gallup, look on. New Mexico revenue levels are projected to hit all-time highs over the next several years, driven by increased oil production, wage growth and an uptick in consumer spending. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

CHAMA — New Mexico’s revenue jackpot shows no signs of slowing down, with inflation-related consumer spending, strong wage growth and increased oil production propelling the state’s financial outlook to dizzying heights and raising new questions about how the unprecedented windfall should be put to use.

In all, lawmakers will have a projected $2.5 billion in “new” money during the budget year that starts in July 2023, according to new estimates released Wednesday by legislative and executive economists during a Legislative Finance Committee meeting in Chama.

That’s in addition to a projected budget surplus of nearly $3.8 billion for the current fiscal year — and about $2.6 billion set to flow into a state early childhood trust fund.

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, called the revenue bonanza a “once in a century” opportunity that could allow New Mexico to avert the big budget swings — cycles of spending growth followed by cuts — that have been common over the last decade.

“You can change the complete path of this state,” said Muñoz, who cited an overhaul of the state’s tax code and financial relief for state residents as among the possible ways legislators could utilize the mountain of revenue.

However, the revenue surge — total revenue is forecasted to rise from $9.2 billion in the just-ended fiscal year to nearly $10.9 billion next year — could also prompt a feeding frenzy in a state with high Medicaid enrollment levels, aging roads and bridges and a public school system that for years has been among the worst-ranked in the nation.

Already, state spending has increased by about 30% over the last three-plus years, with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signing off this year on a $8.5 billion spending plan that included teacher pay raises and tax rebates for state residents.

In all, the projected $10.9 billion in revenue for the coming fiscal year would be more than double the $5.4 billion in revenue the state took in just over a decade ago — during the 2011 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the state’s staggering revenue situation belies more complicated economic realities.

New Mexico’s employment levels have grown steadily since plunging during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state’s 4.9% unemployment rate for June was the nation’s highest, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In addition, while national employment has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the state is still about 10,000 jobs short of reaching its total workforce of 861,200 residents in March 2020, according to data presented Wednesday by the state Taxation and Revenue Department.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com
1
NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's revenue jackpot shows no ... New Mexico's revenue jackpot shows no signs of slowing down, with inflation-related consumer spending, strong wage growth and increased oil production propelling the state's ...
2
Colorado River system at a 'tipping point'
ABQnews Seeker
Interior: Big water reductions required; New ... Interior: Big water reductions required; New Mexico spared cuts for now
3
NM seeks poll workers ahead of November 8 general ...
2022 election
'The more eyes on the election ... 'The more eyes on the election the better,' notes a county clerk
4
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Council votes to keep previously approved ... Council votes to keep previously approved allocation of $25,000
5
Los Ranchos approves short-term freeze on developments
ABQnews Seeker
Move will not affect projects that ... Move will not affect projects that stirred residents to protest in recent weeks
6
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ABQnews Seeker
Report notes 'absence of obvious intent ... Report notes 'absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death'
7
Bernalillo County Commission approves Santolina requests
ABQnews Seeker
Second-level plan calls for certain industrial ... Second-level plan calls for certain industrial uses on 630-acre portion of site west of ABQ
8
Testimony ends in Couy Griffin trial, his office on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Witnesses testify to claim of 'insurrectionist' ... Witnesses testify to claim of 'insurrectionist' behavior
9
State Police catch man who allegedly escaped holding cell ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jesus Jimenez, 40, is charged with ... Jesus Jimenez, 40, is charged with escape from custody, possession of a stol
10
Two brothers charged in deadly smuggling crash
ABQnews Seeker
Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 ... Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 similar schemes before the wreck