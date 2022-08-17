Pedestrian in critical condition after crash

A pedestrian was transported to UNMH with severe head trauma after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Albuquerque police say.

The pedestrian was selling water at the intersection of Southbound Pan American Freeway and Montano at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he entered the lane of an oncoming vehicle, Albuquerque police Spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins wrote in an email. Witnesses told police the pedestrian entered the lane “to collect money from another vehicle,” Atkins added.

“The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers. The investigation is currently ongoing,” Atkins wrote. “At this time, it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors for the crash. It appears that pedestrian error was a factor in the crash.”