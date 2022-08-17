 NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight - Albuquerque Journal

NASA’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

By Marcia Dunn / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise.

NASA is aiming for an Aug. 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight. No one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three mannequins swarming with sensors to measure radiation and vibration.

The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific. The entire flight should last six weeks.

The flight is the first moonshot in NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency is aiming for a lunar-orbiting flight with astronauts in two years and a lunar landing by a human crew as early as 2025. That’s much later than NASA anticipated when it established the program more than a decade ago, as the space shuttle fleet retired. The years of delays have added billions of dollars to the cost.

“Now for the first time since 1972, we’re going to be launching a rocket that’s designed for deep space,” NASA’s rocket program manager, John Honeycutt, said recently.

NASA’s new SLS moon rocket, short for Space Launch System, is 41 feet (12 meters) shorter than the Saturn V rockets used during Apollo a half-century ago. But it’s more powerful, using a core stage and twin strap-on boosters, similar to the ones used for the space shuttles.

“When you look at the rocket, it almost looks retro. It looks like we’re looking back toward the Saturn V,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters earlier this month. “But it’s a totally different, new, highly sophisticated, more sophisticated rocket and spacecraft.”

Twenty-four astronauts flew to the moon during Apollo, with 12 of them landing on it from 1969 through 1972. The space agency wants a more diverse team and more sustained effort under Artemis, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

“I want to underscore that this is a test flight,” Nelson said. “It’s just the beginning.”

This was the rocket’s third trip to the pad. A countdown test in April was marred by fuel leaks and other equipment trouble, forcing NASA to return the rocket to the hangar for repairs. The dress rehearsal was repeated at the pad in June, with improved results.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » News » Nation » NASA’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's revenue jackpot shows no ... New Mexico's revenue jackpot shows no signs of slowing down, with inflation-related consumer spending, strong wage growth and increased oil production propelling the state's ...
2
Los Ranchos approves short-term freeze on developments
ABQnews Seeker
Move will not affect projects that ... Move will not affect projects that stirred residents to protest in recent weeks
3
Colorado River system at a 'tipping point'
ABQnews Seeker
Interior: Big water reductions required; New ... Interior: Big water reductions required; New Mexico spared cuts for now
4
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was transported to UNMH ... A pedestrian was transported to UNMH with severe head trauma after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Albuquerque police say. The pedestrian was ...
5
Water release temporarily closes Santa Rosa Lake boat ramp
ABQnews Seeker
The boat ramp at Santa Rosa ... The boat ramp at Santa Rosa Lake State Park will be closed temporarily due to a significant water release by the U.S. Army Corps ...
6
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ABQnews Seeker
Report notes 'absence of obvious intent ... Report notes 'absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death'
7
NM seeks poll workers ahead of November 8 general ...
2022 election
'The more eyes on the election ... 'The more eyes on the election the better,' notes a county clerk
8
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Council votes to keep previously approved ... Council votes to keep previously approved allocation of $25,000
9
Bernalillo County Commission approves Santolina requests
ABQnews Seeker
Second-level plan calls for certain industrial ... Second-level plan calls for certain industrial uses on 630-acre portion of site west of ABQ
10
Two brothers charged in deadly smuggling crash
ABQnews Seeker
Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 ... Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 similar schemes before the wreck