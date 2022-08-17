 Water release temporarily closes Santa Rosa Lake boat ramp - Albuquerque Journal

Water release temporarily closes Santa Rosa Lake boat ramp

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

The boat ramp at Santa Rosa Lake State Park will be closed temporarily due to a significant water release by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a New Mexico State Parks news release.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Albuquerque District initiated a water release on August 11 that is slated to lower Santa Rosa lake water levels by 33 feet (2,000 acre feet),” the news release states. “At the end of the release, it is expected that there could be as little as 229 surface acres of lake available for fishing and recreation.”

According to the release, the closure began at 6 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to last up to 15 days.

