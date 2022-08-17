New rotisserie restaurant setting up shop on the West Side

At Fuego 505, Chef Raul Maestas is bringing the fire.

Literally.

The new restaurant, which is opening in Albuquerque’s West Side this weekend, features a 12-spit rotisserie grill. The “fuego” in the name refers to both the fire used to cook the meat and the spices used to flavor the food.

“We’re trying to bring a unique taste to the West Side that we haven’t really seen around here, ever,” said Fuego 505 co-owner Matt Jones.

The restaurant is the creation of Jones and Matthew Barela, the former general manager of Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill; as well as Maestas and Ted Sandoval, co-owners of food truck StreetFoodBLVD. Maestas, who also owns Ohana Hut in Marble Brewery, was looking to move into a larger, standalone brick-and-mortar kitchen, and teamed up with Jones, Barela and Sandoval over a year ago to find a space.

“I think myself and Raul, we initially started the food truck to share some of the flavors that we grew up experiencing,” said Fuego 505 co-owner and communications manager Sandoval. The menu mixes Asian and Southwestern flavors, and features specialty cocktails which will pair with the meals.

Customers will be able to watch competition chef Maestas cook on the grill via livestream.

“People like seeing the action,” Jones said. “…Can you name another place that has a rotisserie grill in their restaurant?”

Patrons will also be able to catch NFL games, although Jones says that Fuego 505 is “a restaurant first,” and not a sports bar.

Besides cocktails, the restaurant will serve beer from local breweries like Santa Fe Brewing Co. and Marble Brewery.

“You know, we have breweries around here, but there are very few local places that have a menu and a full bar … so it’s unique and something that this part of the west side, I think, is craving,” said partner and general manager Barela.

But the restaurant will stay true to its 505 roots, offering green chile and other Southwestern staples on the menu.

“We want to potentially expand even into other regions or into other states,” Jones said. “So if we are in Colorado, or Arizona, or Texas, wherever we may end up, having that 505 is going to bring somebody back. You know, they may have been out of the area for a while, but when they see that 505, they’re always gonna know, right?”