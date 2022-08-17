 Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric - Albuquerque Journal

Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric

By Rahim Faiez / Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27, an eyewitness and police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

The Islamic State group’s local affiliate has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents’ takeover last August as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal from the country. Last week, the IS claimed responsibility for killing a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious center in Kabul.

According to the eyewitness, a resident of the city’s Kher Khanna neighborhood where the Siddiquiya Mosque was targeted, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. The slain cleric was Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, the eyewitness said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

He added that more than 30 other people were wounded. The Italian Emergency hospital in Kabul said that at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the site of the bomb blast.

There were fears the casualty numbers could rise further.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed an explosion inside a mosque in northern Kabul but would not provide a casualty toll or a breakdown of the dead and wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also condemned the explosion and vowed that the “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished.”

A U.S.-led invasion toppled the previous Taliban government, which had hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

Since regaining power, the former insurgents have faced a crippling economic crisis as the international community, which does not recognize the Taliban government, froze funding to the country.

Separately, the Taliban confirmed on Wednesday that they had captured and killed Mehdi Mujahid in western Herat province as he was trying to cross the border into Iran.

Mujahid was a former Taliban commander in the district of Balkhab in northern Sar-e-Pul province, and the only member of the minority Shiite Hazara community among the Taliban ranks.

Mujahid had turned against the Taliban over the past year, after opposing decisions made by Taliban leaders in Kabul.

Home » News » World » Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in ...
ABQnews Seeker
California-based 828 Productions will relocate its ... California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces.
2
NM seeks poll workers ahead of November 8 general ...
2022 election
'The more eyes on the election ... 'The more eyes on the election the better,' notes a county clerk
3
NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's revenue jackpot shows no ... New Mexico's revenue jackpot shows no signs of slowing down, with inflation-related consumer spending, strong wage growth and increased oil production propelling the state's ...
4
Los Ranchos approves short-term freeze on developments
ABQnews Seeker
Move will not affect projects that ... Move will not affect projects that stirred residents to protest in recent weeks
5
Colorado River system at a 'tipping point'
ABQnews Seeker
Interior: Big water reductions required; New ... Interior: Big water reductions required; New Mexico spared cuts for now
6
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was transported to University ... A pedestrian was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital with severe head trauma after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Albuquerque police ...
7
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ABQnews Seeker
Report notes 'absence of obvious intent ... Report notes 'absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death'
8
Council leaves Planned Parenthood funding intact
ABQnews Seeker
Council votes to keep previously approved ... Council votes to keep previously approved allocation of $25,000
9
Bernalillo County Commission approves Santolina requests
ABQnews Seeker
Second-level plan calls for certain industrial ... Second-level plan calls for certain industrial uses on 630-acre portion of site west of ABQ
10
Two brothers charged in deadly smuggling crash
ABQnews Seeker
Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 ... Border Patrol says it disrupted 20 similar schemes before the wreck