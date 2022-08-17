City: Coronado Park is officially closed

Coronado Park, home to one of Albuquerque’s largest and most visible unsanctioned homeless encampments, has officially closed.

Albuquerque city officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they had closed the park effective immediately. The move comes about three weeks after Mayor Tim Keller publicly revealed that his administration would shut down the park at some point in August, though the city had never publicly provided a specific date.

An estimated 75 to 120 people have camped nightly at the park near Third Street and Interstate 40, according to the city.

While Keller had previously maintained that closure would create more problems by scattering the park population throughout the community, he and other top officials said in July that crime and overall property condition warranted the shutdown.

There have been four homicides at the park and another nearby since April 2018, and officials say it is a hot spot for drug trafficking.

They also have repeatedly referenced the number of calls for service to the park, saying there have been 418 so far in 2022 alone. It’s unclear how that compares to previous years as the city has not yet provided requested data showing the calls over the past decade.

“We have all the evidence we need that says that we have to do something different,” Keller said during a news conference near the park in late-July.

Keller has said metro area shelters, including the city-owned facility on the far West Side, had enough space to accommodate park residents.

The city said in a news release Monday that it has coordinated “intensive outreach” at the park to help link the people who live there to services, whether that’s transport to the hospital or a ticket out-of-state where they have housing options. A total of 21 out of 110 people contacted had accepted some sort of help so far, a city spokeswoman said Monday.

While Keller’s decision had support from some city councilors and members of the business community, critics complained that he made it without a plan for what to do next and without first consulting neighbors, local homeless services providers or even the park residents.

A petition presented to the City Council Monday by a New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness employee asked the city to pause closure plans. It criticized the city for leaving people who are homeless out of the closure decision.