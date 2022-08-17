What’s happening in ABQ: Aug. 19-25

Fútbol season is heating up as we inch closer to the World Cup this year. For any Americans looking for optimism, last time the U.S. should have beaten Portugal and was eliminated by a Belgium team featuring Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Lukaku. De Bruyne and Courtois are arguably the best in the world at their respective positions. This time America has Christian Pulisic so hopefully the U.S. knocks off a European power this year.

1 Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival

This weekend, come out to Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 30 Buffalo Thunder Trail in Santa Fe, for the Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival.

This three-day festival starts at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and will feature an impressive amount of jewelry, beadwork, pottery, sculpture and more. The festival provides a respectful platform for Indigenous artists and entrepreneurs and they hope you enjoy all the events going on. Tickets are not needed. For more information and complete schedule visit poehcenter.org/pathways

2 Nosotros at Reunity Farms

At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Nosotros is set to perform at Reunity Farms, 1829 San Ysidro Crossing in Santa Fe.

This band started as a guitar trio and quickly turned into one of the biggest Latin bands in the Southwest. Nosotros blends Latin rhythms with parts of rock, salsa, jazz and more to create a unique sound that only they could pull off.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at door, and can be purchased at reunityresources.com

3 Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama

Santa Fe Playhouse, 142 E. De Vargas St., is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, this year’s version is a multimedia show with live theater and singing. The event runs through Sept. 18, and dates and show times vary.

Tickets start at $15 for students, $27 for seniors, $30 for general admission, $50 for reserved and $75 for premium reserved, plus fees.

Proof of vaccination and masks are needed for entry.

Seats can be bought at santafeplayhouse.org

4 Homegirls Mercado at El Chante: Casa De Cultura

On Saturday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. join the Homegirls Mercado at El Chante located at 804 Park Ave. SW, and support some amazing local vendors, along with a DJ on the ones and twos. Tino’s Tacos will be in attendance so make sure you bring your appetite.

5 Movie on the Field: “Jurassic World Dominion”

Sunday, at 8 p.m. if you have never been to a drive-in movie, now is your chance.

Bring a few friends and some snacks for this movie at Johnson Field, 2401 Redondo Drive NE.

This event is sponsored by the University of New Mexico Greek Life, Student Activities Center, ASUNM SSE & SWFC and the VP of Student Affairs.

Viewing is free and tickets are not required but you can check out unmevents.unm.edu for more information.

6 Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque Dinner Show

This Friday and Saturday, come to Hotel Albuquerque, 800 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, for a prix fixe dinner show and a phenomenal performance after. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and dinner is served at 7 p.m., with the performance at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $75-$85, plus fees. Seats can be purchased at holdmyticket.com

7 New Mexico Open

This Friday, the $65,000 New Mexico Open bowling tournament is kicking off in Rio Rancho, with the main event happening through Sunday.

Each day bowling begins at 9 a.m.

There is an expected field of over 190 contestants ready for the 18th edition, with top level bowlers traveling from three countries and over a dozen U.S. states.

Placing first nets you $12,000, which will require the eventual winner to bowl over 20 games that will test the bowlers.

Admission is free for spectators to all bowling sessions at the site, Tenpins & More, 1416 Deborah Road SE in Rio Rancho.

Tournament info is available online at tenpinsmore.com and live streaming from lanes 5-10 can be seen at BowlStreamTV.com

8 Sky Railway: The Stargazer

This Friday at 7:45 p.m., head to the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza, 1612 Alcaldesa St., and enjoy a drink and live music as you enjoy everything the night sky has to offer while taking a ride on the Sky Railway.

While being guided by professional astronomers and Native American storytellers, you can see the night sky through telescopes on their open-air cars while hearing tales of the stars, constellations and planets.

Tickets are $139, plus fees, and can be bought at skyrailway.com/adventure/stargazer

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com