 For all our kids' future, vote 'yes' for kids this November - Albuquerque Journal

For all our kids’ future, vote ‘yes’ for kids this November

By Oriana Sandoval / ceo, CENTER FOR CIVIC POLICY

For the future of our public schools, and for our kids’ to have the brightest future possible – filled with equitable opportunity and access to quality education – I urge every New Mexican to vote “yes” for kids, and vote “yes” for Constitutional Amendment 1 this November.

For over a decade, advocates, parents, and teachers pushed for legislation that would allow New Mexico voters to decide if we should invest more money in early childhood education and child care, and into our state funded public schools. We built for this moment, and the time is here.

Today, Vote YES for Kids is taking our message of hope, and of the possibility for transformational change across the state. This campaign is about all of our kids, our teenagers, our workforce, our small business owners, and about building a new reputation across the nation. For too long, people have said that New Mexico can’t do big things and that we don’t deserve change. But, the truth is that we have the resources, talent, and people to strive for greatness.

My husband and I are raising two young children In Albuquerque, and just like your family, we want them to be prepared. Not just prepared for school, but more than anything, even though it is years away, we want them to be prepared for life after high school. Isn’t that what every parent wants for their kids? Stability. Security. A job that provides them benefits and pays them enough to not have to worry about paying rent or buying groceries. A chance at fulfilling their wildest dreams for themselves.

The tough reality of our public schools is that we are not adequately preparing them, especially those who the state has designated “at-risk” who are predominantly low-income kids of color.

If approved, Constitutional Amendment 1 will provide increased resources for schools to build programs to address learning outcomes for all kids. Change may not happen overnight, but if we don’t start somewhere, another generation of our youth will be left trying to pry open these doors to opportunity.

New Mexicans have a rare chance to directly affect change that is usually left up to those in power. For my kids, and for all hard working New Mexico families, please vote “yes” for kids and vote “yes” for our future.

Join our campaign today, and be a part of the transformational change that all of our kids deserve. Visit www.voteyesforkidsnm.com.

