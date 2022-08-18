James Yodice: Prep football games to watch in Week 1

1. La Cueva at Rio Rancho, 7 p.m. Friday: Two of 6A’s best outfits tangle right off the bat. Rams destroyed the Bears in the regular season last year, but needed two overtimes to eliminate La Cueva in the state semifinals. This one ought to be fun.

2. Centennial at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday: As with La Cueva-Rio Rancho, this could be the first of two games between these two this year. Hawks are experienced and talented, Storm begins defense of its state title.

3. Las Cruces at Volcano Vista, 7 p.m. Friday, Nusenda Community Stadium: The Bulldawgs could be a slow-starting bunch given their youth and inexperience, but this still should hold interest against a senior-laded Hawks team.

4. Los Lunas at Belen, 7 p.m. Friday: Very odd to see these rivals meeting in August, but this is the new reality since they’re not in the same classification anymore. Eagles figure to be a solid 5A team, but this is almost certainly the best team they’ll play in 2022.

5. Carlsbad at Artesia, 7 p.m. Friday: The Eddy County War is always one of the most anticipated games of the regular season, and this matchup is no exception. Bulldogs were in the state finals last year, and Cavemen start a new era under coach Oliver Soukup.

6. Lovington at Roswell, 7 p.m. Friday, Wool Bowl: This game must be on the Week 1 list. The Wildcats are the defending 4A state champions, and the Coyotes are going to be a potent challenger for the 5A title come November. Tremendous opening-week pairing.

7. Bloomfield at St. Pius, 1 p.m. Saturday, Milne Stadium: We are turning Week 1 into a super-sized seven-pack; here is a matchup of two outstanding 4A clubs, both ranked in the preseason top five, and teams with lofty aspirations.