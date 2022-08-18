Hope Christian athlete asks court to allow him to play

A transfer student who wants to play varsity football for Hope Christian is taking the New Mexico Activities Association to court on Thursday morning in order to try to make that happen.

The emergency application by the player is being made through parents James Clayton and Racheal Becenti, and the student is listed as “RC.” It seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent what it describes as “unlawful conduct” by the NMAA in preventing him from competing for the Huskies’ varsity football team.

The student was formerly enrolled at Cibola.

The complaint says the athlete, who is starting his junior year, will suffer irreparable harm if the TRO is not granted, and claims that the harm to the player “outweighs any harm that might be caused to Defendants as a result of granting such relief.”

Both the NMAA and its executive director, Sally Marquez, are named as defendants.

Marquez on Wednesday said she would have no comment. Messages left for the attorney who filed the complaint, Santa Fe’s Les Romaine, were not returned.

According to the complaint:

The student-athlete was at Cibola for the 2021-22 school year. The parents allege he was subject to “various instances of bullying, harassment and antagonistic behavior” which led to physical altercations with another student.

The parents decided to transfer their son to Hope Christian, and they say he joined the football team as a wide receiver and defensive back.

In early July, the family requested a hardship waiver to compete from the NMAA in order to avoid him being declared ineligible.

On July 25, according to the complaint, the NMAA responded to that request and sent a letter to Hope athletic director Jim Murphy which declared the athlete ineligible to participate in varsity football, adding that he could compete only at a sub-varsity level this fall.

However, the family says their son was deemed eligible to compete at a varsity level in “all other sports” except football.

The parents believe their son being relegated to the junior varsity in football “hinders his opportunity to obtain exposure from collegiate teams around the country.”

They further allege in the complaint that the NMAA ruling their son to be only eligible for JV football contradicts itself as they say their son was deemed eligible in other sports. Without a bona fide move, an athlete almost always has to sit out the ensuing varsity season. It was not known what other sports the athlete wishes to play.

“The summary decision of ineligibility … for varsity athletic participation in the sport of football made by the NMAA appears to be arbitrary and capricious” and deny the student the right to due process, the complaint alleges.

Hope Christian begins its varsity football season Saturday morning against McCurdy.