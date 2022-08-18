Yodice: Get ready for prep football to kick off Thursday

The Eddy County War, the showdown for the Chile Roaster, three powerhouse matchups in Class 6A, a program-opener for Legacy Academy, Los Lunas up, Manzano down, a familial battle, neutral-site games – and, from one end of New Mexico to the other, the annual early-season ritual of being obsessed over our weather apps.

Consider this the proverbial welcome mat being thrown down to greet Week 1 of the 2022 state’s prep football season.

There are eight games on the schedule Thursday night, including four games here in the metro area. Most of the state joins the party on Friday.

Maybe the best aspect of a Week 1 is that it begins to answer all our questions, the ones that have been on our minds and accumulating all summer.

I interviewed close to 50 coaches for the Journal’s three-part preseason preview package. As always, the one question that cannot be answered by anyone is precisely what their product will look like on Week 1. Everyone’s educated guesses begin to take shape.

The three 6A showdown games, all Friday night, are an excellent starting point. The preseason coaches’ poll (which appears in Thursday’s Journal) has the top six meeting one another, so by 10 p.m. Friday there should be some early, if partial, clarity on how the 6A pecking order might look. That picture will evolve.

It has been four years since anyone other than Cleveland or Rio Rancho appeared in the big-school state final. La Cueva, which opens at Rio Rancho and was the last team other than the Storm or Rams to get to the 6A championship game (2018), and Centennial, which opens at Cleveland, are surely in the hunt to end that minor drought.

As it was in 2019, and again in 2021, a major story line will be the pursuit of the dual titans that are the Storm and Rams.

For the first time since 2018, Carlsbad and Artesia stage the Eddy County War at Bulldog Bowl.

Los Lunas and Belen, one of the state’s richest rivalry games, collide in an extremely rare Week 1 matchup as the Chile Roaster trophy awaits the winner.

One of my favorite Week 1’ers is a Thursday night matchup between schools from Albuquerque and Bernalillo, meeting in Rio Rancho and with strong ties to Roswell.

Bernalillo coach John Cobos played for Jim Bradley at Roswell High, Class of 1992. Billy Cobos was a Goddard Rocket (Class of 1997) under coach Sam Jernigan, and he now coaches Valley. Billy, as it turns out, is John’s uncle, despite being the younger Cobos.

“You know, we really haven’t talked about it,” Billy Cobos said. “I try to put that to the side. I just know we have business to take care of on Thursday.”

Ironically enough, Billy Cobos’ final game as a Valley assistant coach occurred at Wool Bowl, where he once played, when the Vikings fell in the playoffs to Goddard last fall. Bernalillo has quietly been constructing a reputable program under John Cobos, with the Spartans seeking a fourth straight, full-season playoff berth.

As an aside, Valley and Bernalillo are playing at Cleveland as Bernalillo’s new turf is not yet ready. Another neutral-site game on the schedule is Raton and Eunice, two excellent programs, meeting in Tucumcari.

Legacy Academy on the West Side debuts as an 8-Man program at No. 1 Melrose. The Silverbacks may only be in this division for a couple of years; they already have close to 30 athletes, and a bump up to Class 2A could be imminent when the next realignment is voted on in December 2023. Chesterton Academy in Albuquerque will debut as a 6-Man program in Week 2.

Bryan Clampitt is an ex-Lobo and Legacy Academy’s first head coach; he was once teammates at UNM with Landrick Brody, who is the new coach at West Mesa, which is more or less right down the street from Legacy.

Thursday night marks the opening furlong in a 3½-month trek toward the Saturday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 26, the final day of the season.

Certainly, countless twists and turns loom ahead. Legit contenders will be identified and sorted. There will be surprise teams and disappointing teams. There will be thrillers, there will be blowouts. Hot days and weather delays await us all, although I know I speak for everyone when I say, let’s hope for a lightning-free season.

The canvas ahead of us is blank. It’s now on teams to author their own narrative.