APD arrests woman in deadly triple shooting

The SWAT team arrested a woman accused in a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured last weekend on East Central.

Angelica Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Four Hills Studios on Central, near Tramway.

She is charged with an open count of murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Aug. 13 death of 21-year-old Jesus Martinez, Jr. Two women were also shot and injured in the incident.

Police said Aguilar was with a group of men when she confronted Martinez and the two women At Dorado and Central SE over the alleged theft of a friend’s belongings.

Aguilar and one of the men opened fire on the three, according to police, fatally striking Martinez in the head and injuring the two women.