Strong pitching guides Isotopes to road win

WEDNESDAY: Timely hitting and dominant pitching were the story for the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday evening. The visitors led from the first inning on, later added a pair of homers for insurance, and rode the arm of RHP Brandon Gold and four relievers to a 5-2 victory over the host Tacoma.

Albuquerque (51-61) hopped out in front in similar fashion to yesterday’s series opener. Alan Trejo and Sean Bouchard each singled before Carlos Pérez reached base on a walk, loading the bases for Michael Toglia. The switch-hitter came through with an opposite-field two-run double.

TOPES THURSDAY: At Tacoma, 8:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (5-5, 7.12) vs. Rainiers RHP Justus Sheffield (4-6, 6.89)

NEXT HOME GAME: Aug. 23 vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.

