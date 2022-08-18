 Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report - Albuquerque Journal

Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report

By Joe McDonald / Associated Press

BEIJING — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Wednesday after notes from the Fed’s July 26-27 board meeting showed members thought inflation still is “unacceptably high” despite signs U.S. economic growth is weakening. The board saw “little evidence” inflation pressures are subsiding.

Investors worry aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

The Fed notes raised “the prospects of further tightening” even if the pace of hikes slows, while other investors see possible “excessive tightening dragging growth,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,274.83 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.9% to 28,963.16. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.7% to 19,776.99.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.4% to 2,506.26 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.3% to 7,105.10.

India’s Sensex opened down 0.2 at 60,161.37. New Zealand and Bangkok declined while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,274.04. The loss wiped out the week’s gains and left the index down 0.1% since Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.5% to 33,980.32 and the Nasdaq slid 1.3%. to 12,938.12.

The Commerce Department reported July retail sales were flat compared with the previous month, defying predictions of a slight increase. Retailers have warned high inflation will discourage consumers from spending on non-essentials.

Retail chain Target fell 2.7% after reporting a nearly 90% plunge in second quarter profits. Children’s clothing and accessories chain Children’s Place fell 11% after reporting a surprise loss due to supply problems and pressure from inflation.

Technology and communications stocks also fell.

The Fed notes Wednesday made clear the board plans to keep raising rates but gave no indication when or by how much.

The U.S. central bank has hiked its benchmark lending rate twice this year by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Forecasters say another hike of the same size is possible at the Fed’s September meeting, though the likelihood has declined as data show the economy weakening.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $88.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $1.58 to $88.11 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, gained 1 cent to $93.66 per barrel in London. It surged $1.31 the previous session to $93.65.

The dollar rose to 135.10 yen from Wednesday’s 135.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0172 from $1.0169.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City closes Coronado Park
ABQnews Seeker
Last of campers were told to ... Last of campers were told to leave after 40-plus accepted relocation offers
2
NM revenue boom continues; what's next?
ABQnews Seeker
State's staggering situation belies more complicated ... State's staggering situation belies more complicated economic realities
3
Court blocks public access to pretrial release of GPS ...
ABQnews Seeker
Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial ... Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial release records
4
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in ...
ABQnews Seeker
California-based 828 Productions will relocate its ... California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces
5
Judge orders Muhammad Syed to remain in jail pending ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge ... 'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge to continue holding Muhammad Atif Syed in detention
6
APD arrests woman in deadly triple shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team ... The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team has arrested a woman accused in a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured last ...
7
Police arrest man in fatal robbery case
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger ... Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger employee, police say
8
Community pitches in for South Valley field
ABQnews Seeker
Area Little League, softball teams will ... Area Little League, softball teams will have a place to practice
9
Water authority project aims to excavate, realign South Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Work will help to ensure that ... Work will help to ensure that the area is better connected to t
10
COVID on the decline in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Cases, hospitalizations down from last month ... Cases, hospitalizations down from last month by 32% and 26%, respectively