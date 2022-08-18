Man dies in homicide at Morningside Park

Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at Morningside Park, 300 Aliso NE, Thursday.
“One male was located deceased,” Albuquerque police spokesman Ray Del Greco wrote in an email.
Del Greco said police will release additional details soon.
