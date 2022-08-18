 Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40% - Albuquerque Journal

Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%

By Seth Borenstein / Associated Press

Clean energy incentives in the new spending package signed this week by President Joe Biden will trim America’s emissions of heat-trapping gases by about 1.1 billion tons (1 billion metric tons) by 2030, a new Department of Energy analysis shows.

The first official federal calculations, shared with The Associated Press before its release Thursday, say that between the bill just signed and last year’s infrastructure spending law, the U.S. by the end of the decade will be producing about 1.26 billion tons (1.15 billion metric tons) less carbon pollution than it would have without the laws. That saving is equivalent to about the annual greenhouse gas emissions of every home in the United States.

The Energy Department analysis finds that with the new law by 2030, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions should be about 40% lower than 2005 levels, which is still not at the U.S. announced target of cutting carbon pollution between 50% and 52% by the end of the decade. But that 40% reduction is similar to earlier calculations by the independent research firm Rhodium Group, which figured cuts would be 31% to 44% and the scientists at Climate Action Tracker, which said the drop would be 26% to 42%.

Most of the projected emissions reductions in the nearly $375 billion spending package would come in promoting “clean energy,” mostly solar and wind power and electric vehicles, the federal analysis said. More than half of the overall projected emission drops would come in how the nation generates electricity, the analysis said. About 10% of the savings in emissions come from agriculture and land conservation.

The new law’s provisions that call for oil and gas leasing on federal land and water “may lead to some increase” in carbon pollution, the federal analysis said, but the other provisions to spur cleaner energy cut 35 tons of greenhouse gas for every new ton of pollution from the increased oil and gas drilling.

Outside experts, such as Bill Hare of Climate Action Tracker, say the new law is a big step for the United States, but it’s still not enough considering that America is the biggest historic carbon polluter, had done little for decades and lags behind Europe.

“At this point anything going in that direction you count as a win, right? I mean after so long a time of total inaction and knowing how difficult politically it is to get the country moving in a direction like this due to politics and economics and all the other things involved with this issue,” National Center for Atmospheric Research climate scientist Gerald Meehl, who wasn’t part of the analysis, said about what the new law will do. “You can argue that’s not nearly enough, but I think once you start seeing motion, you hope that then we can build on that and kind of keep the ball rolling.”

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » News » Nation » Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man killed at Morningside Park
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide ... Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at Morningside Park, 300 Aliso SE, Thursday. Lt. Ray Del Greco with the Albuquerque Police Department said one ...
2
City closes Coronado Park
ABQnews Seeker
Last of campers were told to ... Last of campers were told to leave after 40-plus accepted relocation offers
3
Albuquerque police investigating fatal crash
ABQnews Seeker
One person has died as the ... One person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Thursday at Menaul and Carlisle NE, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in ...
4
Judge orders Muhammad Syed to remain in jail pending ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge ... 'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge to continue holding Muhammad Atif Syed in detention
5
NM revenue boom continues; what's next?
ABQnews Seeker
State's staggering situation belies more complicated ... State's staggering situation belies more complicated economic realities
6
Court blocks public access to pretrial release of GPS ...
ABQnews Seeker
Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial ... Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial release records
7
APD arrests woman in deadly triple shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team ... The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team has arrested a woman accused in a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured last ...
8
Police arrest man in fatal robbery case
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger ... Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger employee, police say
9
Community pitches in for South Valley field
ABQnews Seeker
Area Little League, softball teams will ... Area Little League, softball teams will have a place to practice
10
Water authority project aims to excavate, realign South Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Work will help to ensure that ... Work will help to ensure that the area is better connected to t