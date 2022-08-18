Divided APS board puts a pin in union contract

Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board voted to table changes to the district’s negotiated agreement with the local teachers union Wednesday evening.

Board members deliberated for several hours on how to proceed on the contract changes, which would have solidified commitments to pay many licensed educators the same as teachers, implement restorative practices into schools and included language involving educators’ freedom to teach.

The agreement was ultimately tabled on a motion by Secretary Courtney Jackson. Jackson, Danielle Gonzales, Peggy Muller-Aragón and Crystal Tapia-Romero voted to table the contract and Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, Barbara Petersen and Josefina Domínguez voted not to.

“I cannot tell you how strongly I oppose this,” board member Barbara Petersen said. “It is not the role of the board to negotiate (the) contract, that is an administrative duty … when we turn this down, it is a slap in the face.”

The board’s decision to table the agreement came after Albuquerque educators resoundingly approved it earlier this month, and after the union noted it would have provided the biggest pay raises in district history to many educators.

Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein said in a news release that those raises, which were proactively approved by the board earlier this summer, would be jeopardized without the board’s approval of all the contract changes.

“Both bargaining teams would have to start all over,” she said. “We would even be forced to renegotiate the raises the board previously approved, as those are part of the larger agreement.”

Nathan Nieman, an attorney representing the district, said tabling could open a can of worms for everyone involved.

“If the negotiated agreement as presented to the board is not approved, I think the most likely outcome is that it will be sent to the impasse procedures and that there may be issues raised about the bargaining being completed in good faith, in addition to other potential legal remedies.” he said.

The big-ticket item in the contract changes was a commitment to pay instructional support providers such as counselors and nurses the same minimum salaries as teachers, after many were left behind when raises were legislated for teachers and some counselors earlier this year.

The salary agreement was approved earlier this summer, just ahead of the rest of the contract changes. Bernstein said that was done in an effort to “make sure that people understood … we want to retain people.”

Gonzales said her issue wasn’t with restorative justice, but with making sure the agreement aligned with board policy. By extension, she added that there are important things to consider when it comes to addressing salaries and wages.

She also honed in on language outlining the right of educators to exercise their professional judgment in academic issues within the limits of Common Core State Standards and other guidelines, arguing that research showed that when teachers have flexibility to choose instructional materials, it results in a lower quality education.

“I think we’re living in la-la land if we think that this professional judgment actually works,” she said. “It doesn’t.”

Bernstein disagreed, saying it’s better to “actually teach the kids in front of us,” and give teachers some flexibility in standards-based education systems.

Also included in the agreement is a commitment to weave social-emotional learning into school days and implement restorative practices into classrooms in every school. In the agreement, the union and the district said restorative practices, which include a range of different supports for students focused on respect and accountability, “contribute to a positive school climate.”

That in turn helps prevent bullying, reduce violence, boosts attendance rates and academic achievement, promotes students’ mental wellbeing and help retain educators, they said.

Implementing restorative practices in schools would involve shifting away from in-school suspensions in middle and high schools to “student success centers,” developing conflict mediation programs and potentially creating student councils to run them.

Jackson pointed out that while negotiators had five months to work on the agreement, the board only had five days to review it.

“Once again, we’re in a position where … there’s this pressure to do something that we, as a board, didn’t have any say in until now,” she said.

Montoya-Cordova acknowledged that negotiators had “worked really hard to get to this point,” and asked Bernstein for a few weeks so board members could “get our stuff together.”

“An impasse is not in the best interest at all of this community, for the district, or for our staff or for our children and our families,” she said. “It is not.”