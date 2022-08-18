 Media to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavit - Albuquerque Journal

Media to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavit

By Terry Spencer / Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for many of the nation’s largest media companies will try to persuade a federal magistrate judge on Thursday afternoon to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last week.

The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, the broadcast TV networks, CNN and others want U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart to release the affidavit over the objection of the U.S. Justice Department, which says its investigation of Trump’s handling of “highly classified material” would be compromised.

The media companies argue the affidavit’s release would help the public determine if the Justice Department had legitimate reasons for the search or if it was part of a Biden administration vendetta against Trump, as the former president and his backers contend. Trump, in a Truth Social post last week, called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

“The matter is one of utmost public interest, involving the actions of current and former government officials,” wrote attorney Carol Jean LoCiero, who is representing the Times and others. “President Trump decried the the search as an ‘assault that could only take place in Third World Countries,’ asserted agents ‘even broke into my safe,’ and otherwise challenged the validity of the search.”

Justice Department attorneys argued in a court filing that its investigation into Trump’s handling of “highly classified material” is ongoing and that the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

The filing by Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the U.S. attorney in Miami, and Jay Bratt, a top Justice Department national security official, says making the affidavit public would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.”

“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” they wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump’s attorneys had not indicated on the court’s docket that they plan to take part in the hearing.

FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8, removing 11 sets of classified documents, with some not only marked top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” according to a receipt of what was taken that was released Friday. That is a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain.

Home » News » Nation » Media to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavit

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man killed at Morningside Park
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide ... Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at Morningside Park, 300 Aliso SE, Thursday. Lt. Ray Del Greco with the Albuquerque Police Department said one ...
2
City closes Coronado Park
ABQnews Seeker
Last of campers were told to ... Last of campers were told to leave after 40-plus accepted relocation offers
3
Albuquerque police investigating fatal crash
ABQnews Seeker
One person has died as the ... One person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Thursday at Menaul and Carlisle NE, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in ...
4
Judge orders Muhammad Syed to remain in jail pending ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge ... 'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge to continue holding Muhammad Atif Syed in detention
5
NM revenue boom continues; what's next?
ABQnews Seeker
State's staggering situation belies more complicated ... State's staggering situation belies more complicated economic realities
6
Court blocks public access to pretrial release of GPS ...
ABQnews Seeker
Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial ... Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial release records
7
APD arrests woman in deadly triple shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team ... The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team has arrested a woman accused in a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured last ...
8
Police arrest man in fatal robbery case
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger ... Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger employee, police say
9
Community pitches in for South Valley field
ABQnews Seeker
Area Little League, softball teams will ... Area Little League, softball teams will have a place to practice
10
Water authority project aims to excavate, realign South Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Work will help to ensure that ... Work will help to ensure that the area is better connected to t