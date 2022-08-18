Massachusetts-based foam fabricator expanding into ABQ

A Massachusetts-based foam fabricator is bringing jobs to Albuquerque in an expansion announced on Thursday.

Rogers Foam, which converts flexible materials for the medical, automotive and bedding industries, is moving into the Albuquerque area to an existing 40,000-square-foot facility at 5154 Edith NE in September. The company plans to hire for 20 jobs at the facility.

The company’s move to New Mexico was partly due to the relationship the company has with Tempur Sealy International — the parent company of Tempur-Pedic — which has operated in Albuquerque since 2007 in an 850,000-square-foot facility on Atrisco Vista Boulevard.

Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, an economic development organization with a focus on bringing out-of-state businesses into the region, played a large part in Roger Foam’s recruitment.

“Not only will Rogers Foam’s presence in our region have a positive impact on Tempur Sealy, but its non-bedding expertise also lines up with the high value industries that AREA is working to develop in the region,” AREA CEO and President Danielle Casey said. “This is a win for everyone.”

The City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department and AREA are working with Rogers Foam to help them in getting funding resources through the state’s Job Training Incentive Program. Casey said that development is “very preliminary” and still in the process.

“As they work to recruit, that is going to dictate where those holes are,” Casey said.

Rogers Foam’s headquarters are located in Somerville, Massachusetts, and the company — which has been operational for 75 years — also has a location in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The company has production locations in four other states and in Mexico.

Erick Johnson of Johnson Commercial Real Estate helped broker the transaction for the facility, according to a release.