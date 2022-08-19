 APS' continuing issues with HVAC cause health concerns - Albuquerque Journal

APS’ continuing issues with HVAC cause health concerns

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

After her first day back to school, Rebecca Davis, a middle-school English language arts teacher for gifted students, was so uncomfortably hot in her classroom that she went home and threw up.

The air conditioning in her portable at Truman Middle School wasn’t working, leaving Davis – and later her students – to swelter in a stifling classroom she estimated easily reached the upper-80s.

It’s not just portables that have an air-conditioning issue, or just her class. Others have been dealing with similarly muggy situations, she said, with one Truman teacher even going home with a heat stroke last week.

“I know there are shortages everywhere, (and) we’ve all tried to be patient,” she told the Journal. “But it’s like, ‘Please fix this, because we can’t function.'”

Albuquerque Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Gabriella Blakey said the district is working on the issue as fast as it can, with technicians working late and during weekends to resolve issues.

But with 33,000 air conditioning units across the district, it’s not just an issue of them breaking down. A lot of the time, swamp coolers are “just not doing anything,” she said, given the high humidity in Albuquerque recently.

Some air-conditioning units in portable classrooms are not functioning properly, causing issues both for teachers and students at APS schools. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

“We start school in the middle of monsoon season,” she said, noting that this is a perennial issue. “(I’m) very grateful for the rain, but for our systems that are evaporative cooling, it’s just not efficient.”

Currently, there are 385 open work orders for HVAC concerns across the district, she said. Since the beginning of July, APS has addressed 2,305 work orders related to HVAC.

Sometimes, Blakey said, air conditioning units remain broken because supply chain delays force the district to wait for parts. Right now, 12 schools are waiting for parts, though she clarified that didn’t mean a dozen schools were going completely without air conditioning – just that one area of the school was.

Delivery times for replacement systems have also lagged, she said, usually by around five months.

The district aims to have technicians respond to work orders within 48 hours, Blakey said, but sometimes there are issues with communication in the orders.

Davis said Wednesday that the air conditioning in her portable had only just been fixed – weeks after she originally flagged the problem, and only after she raised the issue with the Albuquerque Teachers Federation. She didn’t know if other teachers’ situations had improved.

Blakey said that it shouldn’t take that long to fix those problems.

Union President Ellen Bernstein described the issue as urgent and one of the biggest outstanding problems this school year.

“It impacts kids’ learning,” she said. “It’s really hot and really uncomfortable. So kids have a hard time.”

Home » Health » APS’ continuing issues with HVAC cause health concerns

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APS' continuing issues with HVAC cause health concerns
ABQnews Seeker
District says it has 385 open ... District says it has 385 open work orders related to air-conditioning
2
Teachers union declares impasse as APS board tables changes
ABQnews Seeker
Decision jeopardizes previously approved raises and ... Decision jeopardizes previously approved raises and district-union trust
3
Former Lobo Perez joins NNMC women's hoops staff
ABQnews Seeker
Former Lobo Chris Perez has been ... Former Lobo Chris Perez has been hired by fellow former Lobo JR Giddens as an assistant women's basketball coach at NNMC.
4
NM judge orders Eastman to appear before Georgia grand ...
ABQnews Seeker
A state judge has ordered Santa ... A state judge has ordered Santa Fe attorney John Eastman to appear before a special grand jury in Georgia this month as part of ...
5
Massachusetts-based foam fabricator expanding into ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A Massachusetts-based foam fabricator is bringing ... A Massachusetts-based foam fabricator is bringing jobs to Albuquerque in an expansion announced on T ...
6
Gallup couple awarded more than $116,000 in back wages
ABQnews Seeker
A Gallup couple claimed a major ... A Gallup couple claimed a major legal victory this month after a judge ordered their former employer ...
7
Forest Service reseeding wildfire burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's fire season has been ... New Mexico's fire season has been particularly destructive this year. Now, help is on the way from above. The U.S. Forest Service is using ...
8
BlueHalo opens new facility near Kirtland
ABQnews Seeker
the latest addition to the local ... the latest addition to the local space industry. Virginia-based engineering firm BlueHalo LLC opened a 73,000 research and development, manufacturing and office space within ...
9
Former nonprofit treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement
ABQnews Seeker
A former treasurer of the West ... A former treasurer of the West Central Community Development Group pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzlement for stealing nearly $49,000 from the nonprofit over a ...