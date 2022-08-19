 Combat sports: FightWorld at FIT - Albuquerque Journal

Combat sports: FightWorld at FIT

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

The FightWorld MMA franchise is returning to Albuquerque’s FIT-NHB gym for the third time this year, with a 13-fight all-amateur card scheduled for Saturday.

Action starts at 7 p.m.

FIT-NHB coach and Fightworld matchmaker Jon Judy said every gym in the Albuquerque metro area will be represented, plus several schools from around the state. The middleweight main event matches Albuquerque’s Mark Hussey (1-0) of United FIT vs. Bobby Griego (2-1) from Desert Dynasty MMA in Alamogordo.

Tickets, starting at $30, are available at fightworldmma.simpletix.com.

GOLDEN GLOVES: In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Albuquerque heavyweight amateur boxer Lorenzo Neal has advanced to the semifinals of the Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions.

Neal defeated Michigan’s Sardius Simmons by unanimous decision and Mid-South’s Jared King by split (4-1) decison en route to Friday’s semifinal against Chicago’s Eric Ross.

In the women’s 146-pound division, Las Cruces’ Samantha Ginithan defeated Rocky Mountain’s Anna-Marie Brittain by unanimous decision in her opening match. Ginithan is scheduled to face California’s Carson Crawford in a Friday semifinal.

Albuquerque cruiserweight Leroy Clark won his opening bout by unanimous decision against Jordan Bartee of Kansas-Oklahoma. Clark then lost by split (4-1) decision to Kansas City’s Ben Turia.

Albuquerque’s Sharahya Moreu lost her opening match by split (4-1) decision to Texas’ Briana Carrera in a 139-pound bout.

The New Mexico boxers form part of a Colorado-New Mexico team for GG nationals. Colorado boxers form the bulk of the team.

